Section 144 till April 14 only in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Additional DCP clarifies

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Law and Order, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ashutosh Dwivedi on Sunday clarified that Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, will be on till April 14 only. "As lockdown has been declared by Government of India till April 14, therefore the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in Gautam Budh Nagar will be till 14th April only," Dwivedi said.

Earlier today, Dwivedi had said that Section 144 of CrPC has been extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar until April 30 in an effort to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. So far, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a total of 278 COVID-19 cases, out which 21 people have been cured and three have lost their lives.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

