278 COVID-19 cases in UP so far, 138 attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi

As many as 278 people have been found positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh so far. Of them, 138 had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, the government said. Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services said, "Out of the 278 people who have been found positive in the state, 138 had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Three deaths have been reported so far. 21 people have been discharged after recovering from the illness, till date."

"44 more coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours, the total positive cases in the state increases to 278," the Directorate of Health Services said. UP Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan said, "The state has a non-stop helpline centre and 18001805145 is the number where you can contact a team and talk about your symptoms if you are experiencing any and they will advice you if you need to visit a hospital or not."

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "1499 people have been identified who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event out of which 1205 have been quarantined. 305 foreigners have also been identified out of which passports of 249 people have been seized." "Out of the 1499 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat, 138 have tested positive for COVID-19," Avasthi added. (ANI)

