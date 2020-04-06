Left Menu
Delhi HC reserves order on Agusta Westland middleman Christian Michel's interim bail

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on the interim bail plea of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper scam case, in the view of the risk of him contracting coronavirus in prison.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:21 IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on the interim bail plea of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper scam case, in the view of the risk of him contracting coronavirus in prison. Justice Mukta Gupta reserved the order after concluding the arguments from all the sides in the matter. The order is likely to be passed later today.

Advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for CBI and ED, strongly opposed the bail plea and said that all facilities are being provided in the prison and precautionary measures related to COVID-19 are also being taken. Michel, in his plea moved through advocate Aljo K Joseph, said that because of his age and health condition he is at risk of contacting COVID-19 infection and added that it is "far-fetched that he is likely to jump bail" when he can be procured during the trial by imposing other conditions.

The petition said that the health condition of Michel, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is very critical and incompatible with the current prison status, especially with the risk of contracting COVID-19, which could have a lethal effect on the applicant. The plea said that that Christian Michel is 59 years of age.

"The agedness and a pre-existing ill state of health will make the applicant's body more susceptible to the said infection than any other ordinary prisoner with a normal health condition," it said. It also said that the presence within prisons of subjects who have tested positive for COVID-19 poses a threat to the applicant considering his existing health condition and age.

Hearing on his regular bail, which was pending before the Delhi High Court, has been adjourned due to the lockdown and suspension of court functioning. The Supreme Court had, last week, asked Christian Michel to approach the Delhi High Court for his interim bail in wake of the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, Michel's bail was dismissed by a trial court stating that accusations against him are serious in nature.

Michel was extradited from Dubai in 2018 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal. While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. (ANI)

