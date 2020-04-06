Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prepare 10 priority areas once lockdown ends, work out business continuity plan: PM Modi tells Central ministers

Asking Union Ministers to prepare a list of ten major decisions and 'ten priority areas of focus' once lockdown ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is essential to strategise for the emergent conditions and the government must work on war-footing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:05 IST
Prepare 10 priority areas once lockdown ends, work out business continuity plan: PM Modi tells Central ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing meeting of Council of Ministers via video-conferencing in New Delhi on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Asking Union Ministers to prepare a list of ten major decisions and 'ten priority areas of focus' once lockdown ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is essential to strategise for the emergent conditions and the government must work on war-footing to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi, who interacted with Union Ministers through video-conferencing, said the Central ministries should prepare a business continuity plan and asked all departments to maintain an objective index on how their work will promote 'Make in India.'

He said the country needs to lessen its dependence on other nations and noted that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots aren't existing should be made. The Prime Minister said the crisis offers an opportunity to become self-dependent in the medical sector.

Referring to the impact of the crisis on India's exports, he asked the ministers to submit actionable suggestions on boosting manufacturing and exports and ensure that new sectors and countries are added in India's export net. According to a PMO's release, Modi appreciated the leadership of the Ministers and said that the continuous feedback provided by them has been effective in strategising for tackling COVID-19.

He said that it is imperative that the leaders communicate exhaustively with the state and district administration, especially in the districts which are hotspots for the pandemic. He asked them to get apprised of the ground situation and provide solutions to the emerging problems.

The Prime Minister said it is also important to ensure there is no crowding at PDS centres, maintain effective monitoring, take action on complaints and prevent black marketing and rise in prices of essentials. "Stating that lockdown measures and social distancing must go hand in hand, the Prime Minister said that it is essential to strategise for the emergent conditions once lockdown ends. He asked the ministers to prepare a list of ten major decisions and ten priority areas of focus once lockdown ends while exhorting them to identify and implement pending reforms in their ministries," the release said.

"While mentioning that due to the emergent challenges, the country needs to lessen its dependence on other nations, he asked all departments to maintain an objective index on how their work will promote Make in India," it added. Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Prime Minister Modi said the government must work on war-footing to mitigate the impact, adding that the ministries should prepare a Business Continuity Plan."

He noted that a graded plan to slowly open departments where hotspots aren't existing should be made, adding that the crisis offers an opportunity to become self-dependent in the medical sector. "Highlighting the impact on India's exports, he asked the Ministers to submit actionable suggestions on boosting manufacturing and exports and ensure that new sectors and countries are added in India's export net," the release said.

The country is in lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria asking multilateral lenders to fund coronavirus fight

Nigeria has requested a total of 6.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund IMF, World Bank and African Development Bank AfDB to combat the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday. Zainab Ahmed sa...

Cabinet decides not to operate MPLADS for two years to manage COVID-19

As a part of the Governments continued efforts to contain the spread of COVID 19, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has decided not to operate Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLADS for ...

25 COVID-19 patients in ICU in Delhi, 8 on ventilator support: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

25 COVID-19 patients in ICU in Delhi, 8 on ventilator support CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Corona-infected cases cross 300 mark in UP: Official

The number of coronavirus-positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed 300 mark on Monday with 27 more persons testing positive, taking the number of infected ones to 305. As many as 27 more persons, of which 21 are linked to the Jamaat, tested ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020