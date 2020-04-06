HC directs govt to submit interim report on COVID-19

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to file interim report before it by April 9 on the steps taken for COVID-19 containment and further preparedness of the state during the lockdown period. The report should also contain details of availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health care professionals and supply of of essential items to the public at large, a division bench said while hearing a PIL via video conferencing The court directed the government to submit a comprehensive report on or before April 15 and to inform it of the steps taken for COVID-19 containment, treatment of patients, availability of PPEs, N-95 masks to doctors, medical staff and para-medical staffand its continuous supply and other required things.

It also said that the government should inform it about the concrete steps being taken to ensure that daily consumable items, including food items, and medical items are made available to the public at large. The High Court while adjourning the matter to April 9 also issued notices to the Centre and the state government.

Earlier, the petitioners Prof P L Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar had complained of non-supply of essential goods at reasonable pricesto public, including unorganised labour, beggars, inter-state migrant labourers and hostel students during the lockdown period. They also sought directions to the respondents to impose a 14 day quarantine all passengers who came from abroad to Telangana by flights, road and rail, from February 1, 2020 to March 25, 2020 The petitioners also complained about lack of PPEs and N-95 masks to doctors, para-medical staff, working in the field to prevvent spread of COVID-19 in Telangana.

