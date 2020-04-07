Australian High Court quashes conviction of Cardinal Pell on sex offences

Australian High Court quashes conviction of Cardinal Pell on sex offencesReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 07-04-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 05:42 IST
Australia's highest court on Tuesday overturned former Vatican treasurer George Pell's conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, Australian media reported.
The ruling allows the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail immediately.
