SC disposes of plea seeking directions to remove Karnataka-Kerala border blockade

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan seeking directions to open the Karnataka-Kerala border to allow movement of ambulances and transport of essential items to Kerala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:13 IST
Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan seeking directions to open the Karnataka-Kerala border to allow movement of ambulances and transport of essential items to Kerala. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde disposed of the plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that a joint meeting between Home secretary UoI, Kerala and Karnataka chief secretaries was held.

An agreement was reached and protocol for the passage for urgent medical treatment at the interstate border at Palapadi, Mehta said. Earlier, Kerala High Court had asked the Central government to intervene in the matter and ensure that the blockades erected are removed to facilitate the free movement of vehicles carrying persons for urgent medical treatment across the border.

The Congress MP had last week approached the apex court seeking directions to the Karnataka government to open its border with Kerala to allow movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles for the transport of essential items to Kerala. Unnithan, who is an MP From Kerala's Kasaragod constituency, filed a plea seeking direction to Karnataka to open the borders with Kerala and in particular Kasargod-Mangalore border at Talappadi.

The petition sought to stay the blockade imposed by Karnataka with its border states. The plea also sought directions to Karnataka to register an FIR and constitute a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of this court to enquire against the concerned authorities including the police officials whose action led to the death of two citizens. (ANI)

