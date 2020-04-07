Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 HC judges administered oath of office in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:15 IST
3 HC judges administered oath of office in Jammu

Three judges were administered the oath of office of the the joint high court for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Justices Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar and Puneet Gupta were sworn in as permanent judges in a simple ceremony at Jammu wing of the high court.

All the three have served as district and sessions judge. The sitting judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir joined the oath ceremony through video conference due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ceremony was live streamed on the internet through webcast. Warrants of appointment of judges were read by Registrar General (Officiating) High Court of Jammu and Kashmir Jawad Ahmed.

The J&K High Court has sanctioned strength of 17 judges- 13 permanent and four additional. Prior to their appointment as judges of the High Court, Justice Koul was posted as chairman, Sales Tax Tribunal, while Justice Dhar was registrar general of the J&K High Court and Justice Gupta was discharging his judicial duties as member, Special Tribunal, Jammu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

World Athletics suspends Olympic qualification period until December

World Athletics on Tuesday suspended the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics until December 2020 in wake of the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic following consultation with its Athletes Commission, Area Presidents and Council. Quali...

24/7 telemedicine facility for pets launched

Eds Corrects headline Chennai, Apr 7 PTI A 247 telemedicine facility for pets was launched here on Tuesday, in the wake of the coronavirus scare. Sanchu Animal Hospital, promoted by noted industrialist CK Ranganathan, rolled out the fa...

UK registers daily record of 786 coronavirus deaths

Britain on Tuesday reported a record 786 new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, following two days of falling figuresAs of 5pm on 6 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 6,159 have sadly died, the hea...

Indonesian capital Jakarta to close schools, workplaces to curb coronavirus outbreak

Authorities in the Indonesian capital Jakarta will impose large-scale social restrictions including closures of schools and workplaces to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in the hardest hit area of the country. President Joko Widodo h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020