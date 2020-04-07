3 HC judges administered oath of office in Jammu

Three judges were administered the oath of office of the the joint high court for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Justices Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar and Puneet Gupta were sworn in as permanent judges in a simple ceremony at Jammu wing of the high court.

All the three have served as district and sessions judge. The sitting judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir joined the oath ceremony through video conference due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ceremony was live streamed on the internet through webcast. Warrants of appointment of judges were read by Registrar General (Officiating) High Court of Jammu and Kashmir Jawad Ahmed.

The J&K High Court has sanctioned strength of 17 judges- 13 permanent and four additional. Prior to their appointment as judges of the High Court, Justice Koul was posted as chairman, Sales Tax Tribunal, while Justice Dhar was registrar general of the J&K High Court and Justice Gupta was discharging his judicial duties as member, Special Tribunal, Jammu.

