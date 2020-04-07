Left Menu
U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump plan to resume federal executions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:30 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday handed a win to the Trump administration in its efforts to resume federal executions by tossing a district judge's injunction that blocked four death penalty sentences from being carried out.

The 2-1 ruling by a three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit could pave the way to the Justice Department carrying out the first execution of federal death row inmates since 2003, although other issues remain to be litigated.

