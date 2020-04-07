Faridabad Police arrest man for posting inflammatory post on social media

Faridabad Police have arrested a man for allegedly posting inflammatory posts on the social media platform. He has been identified as Anil, a resident of Sidola village in Faridabad. "A mobile phone has been recovered from the accused. Today the accused was produced in the court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody," read a press statement issued by the Faridabad Police.

According to the statement, KK Rao, Commissioner of Police, has instructed the Cyber Crime Branch, Faridabad, to monitor all social media platforms. The Monitor Cell of Faridabad Cyber Crime Branch had arrested the accused on Monday for uploading the post on the social media platform, which was provocative in nature and promoting enmity towards a particular section of the society, adds the statement.

C Virendra had filed the complaint against the accused on Monday. A team was formed for the investigation. Using the technology police arrested the accused. (ANI)

