Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court throws out rape, trafficking charges against leader of Mexico-based church

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 06:00 IST
Court throws out rape, trafficking charges against leader of Mexico-based church

A California appeals court on Tuesday threw out criminal charges including rape and human trafficking against the leader of a Mexico-based church, ruling he was denied his right to a speedy preliminary hearing in the high-profile case.

The ruling appears to mean that Naason Joaquin Garcia, head and self-styled apostle of the Guadalajara-based evangelical church La Luz del Mundo (Light of the World), must be released from custody. A spokeswoman for the California Attorney General's Office, which filed the charges against Garcia, 50, and two co-defendants, said only that prosecutors were "reviewing the court's decision."

The church referred questions from Reuters about the case to Garcia's attorney, who could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 8 in Los Angeles. La Luz del Mundo is the largest evangelical church in Mexico, dating back to 1920s. The church, which now has branches in 50 countries and boasts more than 5 million members, rejects a mainstream Christian doctrine of the Holy Trinity, adhering to what its leaders say are the earliest Christian teachings.

The unusual ruling by the California Second District Court of Appeals stems from a string of delays in the case since the attorney general's office filed charges in June 2019 against Garcia, along with Alondra Ocampo and Susana Medina Oaxaca. The three defendants were accused of committing 26 felony crimes in Southern California between 2015 and 2018, listing three minors and a woman as victims of the sexual abuse. A fourth defendant, Azalea Rangel Melendez, remains a fugitive. There was no immediate indication whether the three co-defendants would also be released.

Following his arrest, Garcia was ordered held on $50 million bail, which prosecutors said reflected fears Garcia would flee to Mexico using church funds. According to the appeals court's 33-page written ruling, a Los Angeles judge who postponed proceedings in the complex case several times failed to give Garcia his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and did not obtain a waiver of that right from the defendant. In February, a 33-year-old U.S. woman, Sochil Martin, sued La Luz del Mundo church leaders, claiming they enslaved, sexually abused and trafficked her from childhood until she fled some three years ago.

"The (appeals court decision) does not judge Naason Joaquin Garcia for his guilt or innocence, but addresses a procedural technicality," Martin's attorney said in a written statement. "It does nothing to change the fact that for years, as the leader of the La Luz del Mundo, he sexually, physically and emotionally abused hundreds of minors and adults."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the World Health organisation accusing it for being China centric and said he is considering a very powerful hold on funding to the global health body, which is leading the worlds response to ...

Canada to press U.S. further on medical supplies, Trudeau says

Canada will keep up efforts to persuade the United States not to block the export of medical supplies to fight the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, while the energy-producing province of Alberta warned of an econo...

Court throws out rape, trafficking charges against leader of Mexico-based church

A California appeals court on Tuesday threw out criminal charges including rape and human trafficking against the leader of a Mexico-based church, ruling he was denied his right to a speedy preliminary hearing in the high-profile case.The r...

Mainland China reports 62 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

Mainland China reported on Wednesday 62 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 32 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said, as the number of infections from people arriving from abroad surged.Mainland Chinas imported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020