Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh govt includes 15 procedures for treatment of suspected, COVID-19 cases under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government has included 15 new procedures to treat COVID-19 suspected and confirmed cases under its Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 09:45 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt includes 15 procedures for treatment of suspected, COVID-19 cases under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government has included 15 new procedures to treat COVID-19 suspected and confirmed cases under its Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Dr K. S. Jawahar Reddy Special Chief Secretary Health has issued a directive in this regard.

The proposal to include 15 new procedures under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme to treat the COVID-19 suspected and confirmed positive stable or unstable cases was recommended by the government pulmonologists. The government, after careful examination of the matter, has included the 15 new procedures under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme, the government diretive said.

According to the directive, the hospitals should treat the suspected and confirmed positive stable or unstable cases under the said procedures on request made by the local health authorities or under intimation to the local health authorities duly following the safety, precautionary measures while treating such patients. The modifications in the treatment guidelines and packages will be issued periodically. The order said that the Chief Executive Officer of Dr YSR Arogyasri Health Care Trust shall initiate immediate necessary action to add these procedures under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme and directed to issue necessary instructions/guidelines to the hospitals with regard to clarification of PPEs amount, cost of tests if conducted in Private labs located within the state / outside the state, guidelines on the collection of sample and on the conduct of standalone test with due guidelines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 149; cases climb to 5,194

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 149 and the number of cases to 5,194 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 4,643, as many as 401 people were cur...

I'd love to win a Test series in India: Smith

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith believes India is one of the toughest places to play Test cricket and winning a five-day format series in the country is a major career goal for him. I would love to win a Test series in India, Smith told...

15 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in AP, tally goes up to 329

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since last night, taking the total number of infected to 329, health department officials said on Wednesday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now touched 3...

Surat Police launches COVID-19 awareness campaign, ask people to 'stay at home' amid lockdown

While the government is appealing to people to maintain social distance and stay at home to combat COVID-19 spread, the Surat Rural Police has launched a unique awareness campaign to encourage people to follow the nationwide lockdown orders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020