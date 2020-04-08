Left Menu
3,170 cases registered between Mar 20-Apr 7 for violating prohibitory orders in Mumbai

A total of 3,170 cases have been registered between March 20 and April 7 for violating prohibitory orders placed to control the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai Police stated.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 3,170 cases have been registered between March 20 and April 7 for violating prohibitory orders placed to control the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai Police stated. The cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code which prescribes punishment for disobeying any order duly promulgated by a public servant.

It further informed that 2,475 persons were arrested, and were later given bail by competent authorities. 506 people were let out after serving their notice and 189 people are still wanted for various violations. The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive today.

Out of these, 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, nine under Pune Municipal Corporation area, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana. (ANI)

