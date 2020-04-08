Maharashtra: FIR against Jitendra Ahwad's bodyguard for thrashing a man

An FIR was registered against state Minister Jitendra Awhad's bodyguard for allegedly picking up a man from latter's residence and beating him for an objectionable post against the Minister. As per the complainant the minister was also present at the time of incident.

The police is investigating the matter. Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

