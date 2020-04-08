Unlawful transportation of coal taking place: Goa Congress president writes to Guv

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar wrote to Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday, alleging that "unlawful transportation" of coal from Mormugao Port to Amona is going on amid the national lockdown. Chodankar stated that MV Ikan Pulas, a Singaporean Vessel carrying coal powder from Richards Bay (South Africa) and docked at Mormugao Port Trust Bay with 150 African sailors onboard has been transporting coal dust from Mormugao Port to a plant at Amona in Bicholim "under the blessings of the Goa Government."

"The vessel management have not been following the strict lockdown procedures being enforced by law due to the Coronavirus pandemic and have not followed the principles of self-quarantine. These illegal activities cannot happen without the active support of Government," the Goa Congress president said in the letter. He added: "This unlawful transportation being enforced upon the local barge operators and barge sailors have created panic and distress amongst villagers of Amona and nearby areas as those who are manning the transportation are coming in direct contact with these African who may have been infected with COVID-19 virus."

Chodankar further stated that it's not just MV Ikan Pulas that is offloading coal and sending it into Amona and that there is reliable information about bulk cargo carrier flying Cyprus flag MV Pedhoulas Builder loading "some mysterious cargo from deep inside Goa through barges". He added: "With both an iron-ore mining ban in Goa and a complete lockdown of any commercial activity across the nation, the activities of MV Pedhoulas Builder too are murky and questionable in law." "Tensions and fear are running high in Amona and nearby areas of Bicholim and in these pandemic times may translate into a law and order issue," he stated in his letter.

He demanded Governor's urgent intervention to stop the illegal activity. (ANI)

