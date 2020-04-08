Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire under control at building site of Berlin palace

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:14 IST
Fire under control at building site of Berlin palace
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Firefighters in Berlin on Wednesday quickly brought under control a blaze at a royal palace being rebuilt at great expense in the center of the capital.

The fire service said in a Tweet that a propane gas canister had exploded and building materials and two bitumen boilers had caught fire. One person was injured and about 80 emergency services staff were on the scene. Black smoke was seen billowing across the city center but the fire service said it had the blaze at the Berlin Palace under control within 30 minutes.

A photograph posted by the fire service on Twitter showed smoke stains on the grand facade of the newly reconstructed building behind a building site cordoned off from the road. Berlin police said there was no indication that the fire was started deliberately but investigators would look into the cause.

Construction started in 2012. The building, which will house a museum and cultural center, is due to open later this year. Costs have risen to 644 million euros ($699 million) from an initially planned 552 million euros, with the government footing most of the bill.

Prussia's Hohenzollern dynasty used the 18th-century baroque palace as its winter residence until the end of World War One when Germany's last emperor, Wilhelm II, was forced to abdicate. It served as a museum under the Weimar Republic but was largely neglected by the Nazis.

Badly damaged in World War Two, the East German communists later demolished it to make way for a grand square and a new parliament building, the Palace of the Republic. That building was razed in 2008 after the much-heated debate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Linking Dakota Johnson with Jamie Dornan wont be wrong. The former on-screen lovers have gone through severe rumours due to their erotic scenes in all the Fifty Shades movies. But Amelia Warners husband has recently shocked everyone with ju...

COVID-19 lockdown: Two held for spitting on cops in Indore

Two persons were arrested for allegedly spitting on policemen, after they were intercepted for stepping out during the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday when Jujair...

Ensure strict implementation of rural lockdown: Guj DGP

Police officers in Gujarat have been directed to strictly enforce the lockdown in rural areas of the state to check the spread of coronavirus. Issuing a circular on Wednesday, state Director General of Police DGP Shivanand Jha has directed ...

Lockdown: Guj to provide free ration to 60 lakh APL families

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said that during the ongoing lockdown it will provide free ration to around 60 lakh Above Poverty Line APL families in the state that are not covered under the National Food Security Act. Each APL-1 card ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020