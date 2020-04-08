Left Menu
3 members of a family in Delhi found positive for COVID-19: Police

Three members of a family in Delhi have been admitted to hospital after they were found positive for COVID-19. The other members of the family have been quarantined at their house in Defence Colony, informed Delhi Police on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three members of a family in Delhi have been admitted to hospital after they were found positive for COVID-19. The other members of the family have been quarantined at their house in Defence Colony, informed Delhi Police on Wednesday. "During inquiry, doubts have been raised on their guard Mustaqim who resides in Okhla and used to move in and out of the house frequently. He has not come for duty after the incident. It is suspected that he attended Jamaat at Markaz, Nizamuddin, Police added

A case has been registered by the police and an investigation is underway in the case. The congregation held at the Markaz Nizamuddin area has become one of the hotspots for the spread of the coronavirus in the country as many persons who attended it in the month of March subsequently tested positive for the virus.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of them, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases, while 401 people have recovered/discharged. (ANI)

