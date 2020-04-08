Left Menu
Amit Shah salutes corona warriors for their selfless service

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the people battling the coronavirus pandemic and saluted them for their selfless service.

Updated: 08-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the people battling the coronavirus pandemic and saluted them for their selfless service. "India stands united in its fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. In this valiant battle for the future of humanity, Corona Warriors are at the forefront. I salute them for their selfless services. Join! #ThankYouCoronaWarriors," Shah tweeted.

The Union Home Minister also shared a message in which he said: "The corona warriors' undiluted courage, selflessness, determination and focus have ensured that India remains on track in these difficult times." "Placing themselves at great risk, as doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, police personnel, essential supplies workers, bank staff and government employees, they have ensured that people remain safe. India shall be safe and emerge victorious in this fight against COVID-19 because of the corona warriors' selfless toil and sacrifice," he added.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,194, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,643 are active cases while 401 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

