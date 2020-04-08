Amit Shah salutes corona warriors for their selfless service
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the people battling the coronavirus pandemic and saluted them for their selfless service.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the people battling the coronavirus pandemic and saluted them for their selfless service. "India stands united in its fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. In this valiant battle for the future of humanity, Corona Warriors are at the forefront. I salute them for their selfless services. Join! #ThankYouCoronaWarriors," Shah tweeted.
The Union Home Minister also shared a message in which he said: "The corona warriors' undiluted courage, selflessness, determination and focus have ensured that India remains on track in these difficult times." "Placing themselves at great risk, as doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, police personnel, essential supplies workers, bank staff and government employees, they have ensured that people remain safe. India shall be safe and emerge victorious in this fight against COVID-19 because of the corona warriors' selfless toil and sacrifice," he added.
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,194, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,643 are active cases while 401 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Amit Shah
- COVID
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Number of coronavirus cases 649 in India, death toll 13: Health Ministry
More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India: Trump
Blacklisting proceedings started against 360 foreigners who participated in Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi and left India thereafter: MHA.
Fighting Corona on land, Indian Navy tracks Pakistani, Chinese Navy movements in seas
Govt temporarily suspends toll collection across India