Wearing of face masks made mandatory for Civil Secretariat staff and visitors: J-K government

Jammu and Kashmir government issued an order on Wednesday making it mandatory for officers and visitors of Civil Secretariat to wear face masks to stop the spread of coronavirus. "As a preventive measure to stop the spread of #COVID19 in J-K, wearing of face masks has been made mandatory for all the officers, staff & visitors in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu," said Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary to Government.

He further said, "All the Administrative Secretaries are authorised to effect the purchase of masks, so as to provide three reusable masks for each employee of his/her department in the Civil Secretariat." "In the event of non-availability of masks in the open market, the Administrative Secretaries shall submit their requirement to the Department of Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution for the supply of same," he added. (ANI)

