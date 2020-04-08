Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian air force behind chemical attacks, investigation team finds

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:50 IST
Syrian air force behind chemical attacks, investigation team finds

Syrian Arab Air Force pilots flying Sukhoi Su-22 military planes and a helicopter dropped bombs containing poisonous chlorine and sarin nerve gas on a village in the country's western Hama region in March 2017, a new team at the global chemical weapons watchdog has concluded in its first report.

The special investigative unit was established by members of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in 2018 to identify perpetrators of illegal attacks. Until now the OPCW had only been authorised to say whether chemical attacks occurred, not who perpetrated them. Officials in the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and its military backer Russia have repeatedly denied using chemical weapons and accuse insurgents of staging attacks to implicate Syrian forces.

The OPCW Investigation and Identification Team (IIT), the formation of which was opposed by Moscow and Damascus, said more than 100 people were affected by the attacks, carried out on March 24, 25 and 30 in 2017 in the town of Ltamenah. Syria's 50th Brigade of the 22nd Air Division of the Syrian Air Force dropped M4000 aerial bombs containing sarin on the town and a cylinder containing chlorine on a hospital, a summary of the report said. The raids were conducted from the Sharat and Hama air bases, it said.

While individuals were identified by the OPCW investigators, their names have been redacted from the report, which was to be circulated to the OPCW's 193 member states on Wednesday. "There are reasonable grounds to believe that the perpetrators of the use of sarin as a chemical weapon in Ltamenah on March 24 and 30 March, 2017, and the use of chlorine as a chemical weapon on 25 March, 2017, were individuals belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force," OPCW team leader Santiago Onate-Laborde said in a statement.

"Attacks of such a strategic nature would only have taken place on the basis of orders from the higher authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic military command," he said. The OPCW's identification team is not a judicial body and it will be up to the OPCW's members, the U.N. Secretary General and the international community to "take any further action they deem appropriate and necessary" OPCW chief Fernando Arias said.

An attack on the Syrian town of Douma led U.S. President Donald Trump to carry out missile strikes on Syrian government targets in April 2018 with the backing of France and Britain. Created in 1997, the OPCW was initially a technical body to enforce a global non-proliferation treaty, but it has become the focus of diplomatic conflict between Syria and Russia on one side and the United States, France and Britain on the other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

22 hotspots in GautamBuddha Nagar to be sealed: DM

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, GautamBuddha Nagar District Magistrate, on Wednesday announced the sealing of 22 identified hotspots wherein the maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported. Though doorstep delivery of essential services by th...

UK PM Johnson's condition 'improving', can sit up in bed - finance minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care but his condition is improving and he can sit up in bed, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.The latest from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intens...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll falls, but new cases accelerate

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 542 on Wednesday, a lower tally than the 604 the day before, but the number of new cases pushed higher to 3,836 compared with a previous 3,039. The total death toll since the outbreak came ...

Trade officials of SAARC explore ways to sustain and expand intra-regional trade until restoration of normal trade channels: MEA.

Trade officials of SAARC explore ways to sustain and expand intra-regional trade until restoration of normal trade channels MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020