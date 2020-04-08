19 more test positive for coronavirus in Kashmir

Left Menu
Nineteen more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Kashmir division on Wednesday, according to Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), J&K government.

ANI | Srinagar(Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nineteen more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Kashmir division on Wednesday, according to Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), J&K government. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory climbed to 135.

The Union Territory administration issued an order on Wednesday making it mandatory for officers, staffs and visitors in the Civil Secretariat to wear face masks to stop the spread of novel coronavirus. "As a preventive measure to stop the spread of #COVID19 in J-K, wearing of face masks has been made mandatory for all the officers, staff and visitors in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu," said Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary.

India's total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 5,274 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

