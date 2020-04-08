Wearing mask compulsory for entering govt offices in Mumbai, Pune
Maharashtra government has made wearing of mask mandatory for people while entering government offices located in Mumbai and Pune metropolitan region.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:13 IST
Maharashtra government has made wearing of mask mandatory for people while entering government offices located in Mumbai and Pune metropolitan region. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made wearing of mask mandatory for all the persons moving in public places.
"All persons moving in public places for whatever reason must wear 3-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily," read the order issued by the civic body. "Positive cases are increasing in cities like Mumbai,Pune and Nagpur, face masks are being made compulsory in Mumbai for everyone in public places," said the Maharashtra health minister.
Maharashtra is the worst affected state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,274 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
