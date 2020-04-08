Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh company starts production of indigenous COVID-19 testing kits

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the indigenous COVID-19 testing kits at his camp office. With this, the manufacturing of the kits started in the state by Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh company starts production of indigenous COVID-19 testing kits
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the indigenous COVID-19 testing kits at his camp office. With this, the manufacturing of the kits started in the state by Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam. Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy informed that 2,000 testing kits can be manufactured per day. The capacity will be increased to 25,000 kits per day, he added.

Gautam Reddy explained that these kits are 100 per cent accurate as well as cost-effective. Indigenous production brought the kit's cost to almost one-third of the existing price -- from around Rs 4500 to almost Rs 1200. The ICMR has approved the kits. Industries Minister Gautam Reddy and Special Chief Secretary Industries Rajat Bhargava said that the CM had asked for industrial manufacture of COVID-19 testing kits and the concept has been realized in just 35 days. The state of Andhra Pradesh has ordered for one lakh kits, and orders are received for another one and half lakh kits from other states.

They further said that AMTZ will start the production of ventilators too. AMTZ will start producing 3,000 ventilators from April 15, 2020; and gradually scale it up to 6,000 units per month from May 2020. The central government has already placed an order for 3,500 ventilators and assembling of the units will start from April 15, 2020. For this, six companies have been selected in the first phase. The state Industries and Commerce Department has donated 1,000 COVID-19 kits and 10,000 litres of hand sanitizers worth Rs 10 lakh to the state government as a token of support. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Now not the time to look back at response to COVID-19 crisis, says UN chief as Trump blasts WHO

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said it is not the time to look back and assess how organisations and nations have reacted to the coronavirus crisis and called for global unity and solidarity to stop the pandemic, a day a...

COVID-19: One more tests positive in Himachal, total cases rise to 29

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 21, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 29.Additional...

France's Macron to address nation on Monday on coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Monday evening, the presidential palace said on Wednesday.According to the latest figures showing 10,869 fatalities, France has the fourth-h...

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

Zoom Video Communications Inc has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set up an advisory board to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video-conferencing app amid a global backlash. The app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020