55-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Punjab

A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient from Chatamli village in Punjab's Ropar died on Wednesday. The state reported seven more cases on Wednesday taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 106.

ANI | Ropar (Punjab) | Updated: 09-04-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 04:42 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The special Chief Secretary said the protocol for handling the body under COVID-19 is being followed. The man was diabetic and with a history of hypertension.

According to the state government's health bulletin on Wednesday four cases were reported from Mohali (SAS Nagar), 2 cases were reported from Jalandhar and one from Faridkot. Till Wednesday Punjab had reported a total of 8 deaths.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,274, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. (ANI)

