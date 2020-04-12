Left Menu
Development News Edition

Listening Beethoven during lecture and in dreamland help students do better during test: Study

College students who listened to classical music by Beethoven and Chopin during a computer-interactive lecture on microeconomics and heard the same music later again that night did better on a test the next day in comparison to peers who slept with white noise in the background instead, studied recently.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 08:32 IST
Listening Beethoven during lecture and in dreamland help students do better during test: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

College students who listened to classical music by Beethoven and Chopin during a computer-interactive lecture on microeconomics and heard the same music later again that night did better on a test the next day in comparison to peers who slept with white noise in the background instead, studied recently. Over the long haul when students took a similar test nine months later the boost did not last. Scores dropped to floor levels, with everyone failing and performance averaging less than 25 per cent for both groups.

However, targeted memory reactivation (TMR) may aid during deep sleep, when memories are theorized to be reactivated and moved from temporary storage in one part of the brain to more permanent storage in other parts, researchers said. The study is published in the journal Neurobiology of Learning and Memory.

"All educators want to teach students how to integrate concepts, not just memorize details, but that's notoriously difficult to do," said Michael K. Scullin, Ph.D., director of Baylor's sleep lab and assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience. "What we found was that by experimentally priming these concepts during sleep, we increased performance on integration questions by 18% on the test the next day. What student wouldn't want a boost or two to their letter grade? The effects were particularly enhanced in participants who showed heightened frontal lobe activity in the brain during slow-wave sleep, which is deep sleep," Scullin added.

He noted that the effects emerged when using gold-standard procedures: neither participants nor experimenters knew who received a particular treatment, sleep was measured using EEG in a laboratory setting, and the learning materials matched those that would actually be used in a college classroom, in this case, an undergraduate microeconomics lecture. Poor sleep is widespread in college students, with 60 per cent habitually sleeping fewer than the recommended seven hours on 50 to 65 per cent of nights. While students may be more concerned about immediate test results -- and TMR may help them cram for an exam -- learning by rote (item memory) does not normally benefit grasping and retaining a concept.

For the study, researchers recruited 50 college students ages 18 to 33 for a learning task with a self-paced, computer-interactive lecture; and for two overnight polysomnography sessions, with the first night an adaptation to the lab and screening for sleep disorders, and the second did the evening of the lecture. During the lecture, soft background selections were played from a computer: the first movement of Beethoven's "Moonlight" Piano Sonata, the first movement of Vivaldi's "Spring" Violin Concerto and Chopin's Nocturne in E-flat major, Op. 9, No. 2.

That night in Baylor's sleep lab, research personnel applied electrodes and used computers to monitor sleep patterns of both test and control groups. Once technicians observed a person was in deep sleep, they played either the classical music or the white noise -- depending on whether the individual was in the test or control group -- for about 15 minutes. "Deep slow-wave sleep won't last super long before shifting back to light sleep, so we couldn't play them endlessly," Scullin said. "If we played it during light sleep, the music probably would have awoken participants. The first slow-wave cycle is the deepest and longest."

The music choice was important, researchers said. "We ruled out jazz because it's too sporadic and would probably cause people to wake," Scullin said. "We ruled out popular music because lyrical music disrupts initial studying. You can't read words and sing lyrics -- just try it. We also ruled out ocean waves and ambient music because it's very easy to ignore. You're going to have a heck of time forming a strong association between some learning material and a bland song or ambient noise.

"That left us with classical music, which many students already listen to while studying," he said. "The songs can be very distinctive and therefore pair well with learning material." In the microeconomics exam the next day, the TMR of classical music more than doubled the likelihood of passing the test when compared with the control condition of white noise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo plays the game like no one else, he is a machine: Chelsea's Tino Livramento

Calling Cristiano Ronaldo a machine, Chelseas Tino Livramento said the Juventus star plays the game like no one else. As a young footballer I mentioned earlier I always looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he plays the game with no fear ...

China's Guangzhou says it enforces coronavirus curbs equally for foreigners, citizens

Chinas southern city of Guangzhou treats foreigners and Chinese nationals equally in enforcing measures to contain the coronavirus, local government officials said on Sunday, as the city steps up scrutiny of foreigners. The anti-virus curbs...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8356, death toll at 273

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Wel...

Pogba 'hungry to come back' from injury

Manchester United star Paul Pogba said he is eager to return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines when football resumes following the coronavirus pandemic. The World Cup winner has been limited to just eight appearances for United this sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020