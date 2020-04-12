Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overweight pre-school children at higher risk of bone fracture

Pre-school children who are overweight are known to be at a higher risk of bone fracture, suggests a new study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:37 IST
Overweight pre-school children at higher risk of bone fracture
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Pre-school children who are overweight are known to be at a higher risk of bone fracture, suggests a new study. The study has been published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

The study included 466,997 children with weight and height measurements at the age 4 years who were followed for a median of 4.9 years. Fractures occurred in 9.20% of underweight, 10.06% of normal weight, 11.28% of overweight, and 13.05% of obese children. Compared with normal weight, overweight and obesity were linked with 42% and 74% higher risks of lower limb fractures, respectively, and a 10% and 19% higher risk of upper limb fractures, respectively.

"In a cohort of almost half a million children from Catalonia, Spain, we have found a strong association between pre-school overweight/obesity and the risk of fracture during childhood. More research is needed to further understand the mechanisms underlying this correlation" said senior author Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, PhD, of the University of Oxford, in the UK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

In video message, UK's Johnson says medics saved his life

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital on Sunday and thanked the National Health Service for saving his life, saying things could have gone either way for him as he battled COVID-19. Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas Hospital ...

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain will defeat coronavirus, in a video message released by Downing Street as he left hospital following intensive care treatment for the diseaseWe will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it t...

COVID-19: DUSU to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

The Delhi University Students Union DUSU has decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The students body held an Executive Council meeting and discussed the issues plaguing the students during the ongoi...

Need financial assistance for pvt security, facility mgmt, manpower supply: FICCI to FM

Outsourced business services sector, hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic, is in need of financial assistance in the form of GST cut, PF contribution support, Ficci said in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This sector, having one c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020