Overweight pre-school children at higher risk of bone fracture
Pre-school children who are overweight are known to be at a higher risk of bone fracture, suggests a new study.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:37 IST
Pre-school children who are overweight are known to be at a higher risk of bone fracture, suggests a new study. The study has been published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.
The study included 466,997 children with weight and height measurements at the age 4 years who were followed for a median of 4.9 years. Fractures occurred in 9.20% of underweight, 10.06% of normal weight, 11.28% of overweight, and 13.05% of obese children. Compared with normal weight, overweight and obesity were linked with 42% and 74% higher risks of lower limb fractures, respectively, and a 10% and 19% higher risk of upper limb fractures, respectively.
"In a cohort of almost half a million children from Catalonia, Spain, we have found a strong association between pre-school overweight/obesity and the risk of fracture during childhood. More research is needed to further understand the mechanisms underlying this correlation" said senior author Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, PhD, of the University of Oxford, in the UK. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- University of Oxford
- UK
- Spain
- Catalonia