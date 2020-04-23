Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study finds eye contact activates autonomic nervous system even during video calls

A new study found that eye contact during video calls can elicit similar psychophysiological responses than those in genuine, in-person eye contact. It says that our affective responses to another's eye contact may be quite similar during the video and in-person interaction.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:05 IST
Study finds eye contact activates autonomic nervous system even during video calls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study found that eye contact during video calls can elicit similar psychophysiological responses than those in genuine, in-person eye contact. It says that our affective responses to another's eye contact may be quite similar during the video and in-person interaction. The study led by Tampere University in Finland recently published in the journal Psychophysiology

The researchers compared the reactions caused by seeing another person's direct and averted gaze in three situations: in-person interaction, a video call and just watching a video. In these situations, they measured the participants' skin conductance and activation of facial muscles. Changes in skin conductance reflect the activation of the autonomic nervous system, which is an indicator of effect, whereas the activation of facial muscles reflects the positivity or negativity of the effect. Corroborating previous studies, in-person eye contact was found to elicit a heightened autonomic arousal response. More importantly, this eye contact effect was also observed when the other person was seen over a bidirectional video call. When the other person was only seen on video, direct gaze, in contrast, did not similarly activate the autonomic nervous system. In addition, direct gaze was found to induce facial reactions associated with positive emotion in all three situations. In other words, the mere perception of direct gaze activated the zygomatic or "smile" muscles and relaxed the corrugator or "frown" muscles.

"Our results imply that the autonomic arousal response to eye contact requires the perception of being seen by another. Another person's physical presence is not required for this effect," says Jonne Hietanen, the first author of the study. "Unexpectedly, we also found that even when the other person was presented just on video, seeing direct gaze elicited the subtle facial reactions of smiling. This suggests that these facial reactions are highly automated responses to eye contact," Hietanen continues.

The results have implications for the use of video calls in everyday situations, even though the researchers caution against too far-reaching conclusions. "Most present-day applications do not permit direct eye contact as the other person is usually seen with a slightly averted gaze. Therefore, it is not clear whether these affective similarities between in-person and video call interactions extend to the use of applications such as Skype," Hietanen adds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House to pass $500 billion coronavirus bill as next fight looms

The U.S. House of Representatives returned to Washington on Thursday to pass a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented nearly 3 tr...

French coronavirus death toll close to 22,000 - ministry

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 516 to 21,856 on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.The 2.4 increase was slightly slower than on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the death toll incre...

Iran Guard commander threatens US Navy after Trump tweet

The leader of Irans Revolutionary Guard warned on Thursday that he has ordered his forces to potentially target the US Navy after President Donald Trumps tweet the previous day threatening to sink Iranian vessels. Iran also summoned the Swi...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout -sources

Argentina plans to issue a decree setting a higher local oil barrel price to protect the domestic industry from being further decimated by a collapse in global prices and slumping fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, two industry so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020