Creative minds can turn even shopping bags to chic dresses!

Do not throw it away, shopping paper bags are not boring anymore! As the lockdown continues to contain the coronavirus, people are coming up with creative ideas, and the latest one being -- turning paper bags into a chic dress. Owing to the global crisis, many institutions, companies, movie theatres, shopping centres have kept its doors shut to date.

Unable to go out, the shopping spree souls, hence, were left with no choice but to create an outfit from something as unnoticeable like shopping bags. With hashtags like 'paper bag challenge,' 'paper bag dress'-- a new trend has surfaced on Instagram, where influencers and creative minds have posted their version of turning a shopping bag to a chic dress.

"I'm not bored, you are," read the caption of an Instagram user alongside her newly created outfit. She shared a picture where she has wrapped around a brown paper bag, and added a thick bold black belt, giving definition to her body.

Meanwhile, another Instagram user too posted her 'Quarantine outfit.' Playing with colours, she was seen clad in a neon green paper bag, again teamed up with a black belt.

Giving an edgy touch, she completed the look by adding black pants and a black hat. The new trend also grabbed the attention of young kids, giving a tight competition to the challenge.

Saying bye to what was once an excitement on Instagram, the 'pillow challenge,' a young Instagram user posted her adorable styling of outfit using paper bags. Donned in a 'Chanel Paris' black paper bag, the young kid captioned the post: "Let's start a new challenge!!"

Glammed up in red lipstick, black sunglasses, white pants, and a red sling bag, the young girl strike a pose for the camera flaunting the creative shopping bag outfit.