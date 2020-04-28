Left Menu
Development News Edition

Creative minds can turn even shopping bags to chic dresses!

Do not throw it away, shopping paper bags are not boring anymore! As the lockdown continues to contain the coronavirus, people are coming up with creative ideas, and the latest one being -- turning paper bags into a chic dress.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:14 IST
Creative minds can turn even shopping bags to chic dresses!
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Do not throw it away, shopping paper bags are not boring anymore! As the lockdown continues to contain the coronavirus, people are coming up with creative ideas, and the latest one being -- turning paper bags into a chic dress. Owing to the global crisis, many institutions, companies, movie theatres, shopping centres have kept its doors shut to date.

Unable to go out, the shopping spree souls, hence, were left with no choice but to create an outfit from something as unnoticeable like shopping bags. With hashtags like 'paper bag challenge,' 'paper bag dress'-- a new trend has surfaced on Instagram, where influencers and creative minds have posted their version of turning a shopping bag to a chic dress.

"I'm not bored, you are," read the caption of an Instagram user alongside her newly created outfit. She shared a picture where she has wrapped around a brown paper bag, and added a thick bold black belt, giving definition to her body.

Meanwhile, another Instagram user too posted her 'Quarantine outfit.' Playing with colours, she was seen clad in a neon green paper bag, again teamed up with a black belt.

Giving an edgy touch, she completed the look by adding black pants and a black hat. The new trend also grabbed the attention of young kids, giving a tight competition to the challenge.

Saying bye to what was once an excitement on Instagram, the 'pillow challenge,' a young Instagram user posted her adorable styling of outfit using paper bags. Donned in a 'Chanel Paris' black paper bag, the young kid captioned the post: "Let's start a new challenge!!"

Glammed up in red lipstick, black sunglasses, white pants, and a red sling bag, the young girl strike a pose for the camera flaunting the creative shopping bag outfit.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iraq officials say IS targets intelligence bureau; 3 wounded

A militant wearing a suicide vest struck an intelligence bureau in northern Iraq on Tuesday, wounding at least three members of the security personnel, Iraqi officials said, blaming the attack on the Islamic State group. Iraqi security forc...

Brazil's Bolsonaro names Mendonça as justice minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appointed Andr Mendona as the new Justice Minister, replacing Sergio Moro who resigned last Friday after accusing his boss of wrongdoing, according to the official gazette on Tuesday.Mendona, 47, previ...

Tripura develops risk-free mobile van for Covid-19 testing

Taking cue from Kerala, the experts of Agartala Municipal Corporation AMC have developed a mobile COVID-19 testing van in which swab samples are collected by health workers from inside a glass encasement, minimising risk of exposure to nove...

Over Rs 68,600 cr loans of wilful defaulters, including Choksi, Mallya firms, written off: RBI in RTI reply

Outstanding loans amounting to Rs 68,607 crore of top 50 wilful bank loan defaulters in the country including firms of Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya have been technically written off till September 30, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020