Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Manipur cop extends exemplary service, wins people's hearts

Maibam Khogen Singh, officer-in-charge of Kangpokpi police station in Manipur, is living to his professional ethics of serving the people regardless of class, race or status amid COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Kangpokpi (Manipur) | Updated: 15-05-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:06 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Manipur cop extends exemplary service, wins people's hearts
Manipur cop wins hearts for his service. Image Credit: ANI

Maibam Khogen Singh, officer-in-charge of Kangpokpi police station in Manipur, is living to his professional ethics of serving the people regardless of class, race or status amid COVID-19 lockdown. The police officer has earned admiration and love from the locals for his exemplary service -- reaching out to the daily labourers and extending financial assistance to more than 30 people during these trying times.

"I rely on God in every work that I do. I feel that helping and serving people is part of our job. My ideology and mindset are to help others in need," said Singh. "We have witnessed many extrajudicial killings by police commandos. In my more than ten years of service, I don't have such records," he added.

Khogen has been providing protection equipment (PPE) to labourers, migrant workers and unloading essential items. The officer has also distributed masks to labourers, apart from providing financial assistance of Rs 200 each to all the labourers of the town.

Praising the cop for his 'eagerness and willingness to work', Hemant Pandey, IPS, Superintendent of Police said, "We have been lucky that we have found a good officer-in-charge of Kangpokpi police station in such a crucial time to other districts." Meanwhile, Journalist Kaybie Chongloi said, "Because of his sincerity, hard work and work culture, I find him good."

Khogen was also awarded the President's medal for gallantry in 2001. In 2002, suspected rebels launched an IED attack on the inspector's vehicle in Bishnupur district when he was the officer-in-charge of a commando unit of the district.

In the incident, the driver was killed and he was bedridden for a year. Later after his recovery, he continued service as a police commando and was recently posted at Kangpokpi as OC in March this year. Extending full support for the officer's dedication, Inspector's wife Reena Maibam said, "I feel good and privileged and happy to work for the people at this time of the pandemic."

"When they seek my help or they need our help, we have always been there. We have always encouraged him for his good work. It also gives us the joy to help others," she added. In a video that went viral on social media, the police officer was seen lifting bags of potatoes from the shop and loading the sacks in the truck.

Vikas Basnet, ADC (Autonomous District Council) Sadar Hills Councilor said, "Be it for the district, state or the nation, the service he has contributed is something we should learn that and I am grateful to him. For his service, the officer was appreciated by several people including Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Gen (Retired) VK Singh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp - official

The novel coronavirus has been detected in one of the southern Bangladesh camps that are home to more than a million Rohingya refugees, officials said on Thursday, as humanitarian groups warned the infection could devastate the crowded sett...

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors?

Should runners wear a face mask outdoors It depends. You wont always need a face covering while jogging or riding a bike if youre exercising with no one around, but its good to carry one just in case. The US Centers for Disease Control and ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes with strong gains as recovery hopes offset pandemic fears

Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding U.S.-China trade and a whistleblowers dire warnings about the U.S. response to the coronav...

Taiwan Semiconductor to announce plans for U.S. factory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the worlds biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, is expected to announce plans to build an advanced chip factory in the United States, according to a person familiar with the matter. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020