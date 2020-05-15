COVID-19 lockdown: Manipur cop extends exemplary service, wins people's hearts

Maibam Khogen Singh, officer-in-charge of Kangpokpi police station in Manipur, is living to his professional ethics of serving the people regardless of class, race or status amid COVID-19 lockdown. The police officer has earned admiration and love from the locals for his exemplary service -- reaching out to the daily labourers and extending financial assistance to more than 30 people during these trying times.

"I rely on God in every work that I do. I feel that helping and serving people is part of our job. My ideology and mindset are to help others in need," said Singh. "We have witnessed many extrajudicial killings by police commandos. In my more than ten years of service, I don't have such records," he added.

Khogen has been providing protection equipment (PPE) to labourers, migrant workers and unloading essential items. The officer has also distributed masks to labourers, apart from providing financial assistance of Rs 200 each to all the labourers of the town.

Praising the cop for his 'eagerness and willingness to work', Hemant Pandey, IPS, Superintendent of Police said, "We have been lucky that we have found a good officer-in-charge of Kangpokpi police station in such a crucial time to other districts." Meanwhile, Journalist Kaybie Chongloi said, "Because of his sincerity, hard work and work culture, I find him good."

Khogen was also awarded the President's medal for gallantry in 2001. In 2002, suspected rebels launched an IED attack on the inspector's vehicle in Bishnupur district when he was the officer-in-charge of a commando unit of the district.

In the incident, the driver was killed and he was bedridden for a year. Later after his recovery, he continued service as a police commando and was recently posted at Kangpokpi as OC in March this year. Extending full support for the officer's dedication, Inspector's wife Reena Maibam said, "I feel good and privileged and happy to work for the people at this time of the pandemic."

"When they seek my help or they need our help, we have always been there. We have always encouraged him for his good work. It also gives us the joy to help others," she added. In a video that went viral on social media, the police officer was seen lifting bags of potatoes from the shop and loading the sacks in the truck.

Vikas Basnet, ADC (Autonomous District Council) Sadar Hills Councilor said, "Be it for the district, state or the nation, the service he has contributed is something we should learn that and I am grateful to him. For his service, the officer was appreciated by several people including Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Gen (Retired) VK Singh. (ANI)