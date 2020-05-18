Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals people more satisfied after changing status quo

A new paper finds that people who toss a coin to make a change and decide -- are more likely to follow through with that decision, are more satisfied with that decision, and report higher overall happiness after a six month period.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:11 IST
Study reveals people more satisfied after changing status quo
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new paper finds that people who toss a coin to make a change and decide -- are more likely to follow through with that decision, are more satisfied with that decision, and report higher overall happiness after a six month period. The paper was published in the journal The Review of Economic Studies, published by Oxford University Press.

Every person faces difficult decisions with potentially life-changing consequences: whether to quit a job, seek more education, end a relationship, quit smoking, etc. While behavioral economics offers several decision-making models, from "prospect theory" to "the sunk cost fallacy," it has little to say about people's overall happiness with their choices after they make important decisions. To investigate this, the University of Chicago economist Steven Levitt created a website (Freakonomics Experiments) where subjects answered a series of questions. Some examples of questions asked by Levitt, the co-author of Freakonomics, and several other books, were: Should I quit my job? Should I move? Should I propose? Should I adopt it? Users were also invited to create their own questions, including Should I get a tattoo? Should I try online dating? Should I rent or buy?

One choice, either the affirmative or the negative, was then assigned to heads and the other assigned to tails. Prior to the coin flip, the subjects were encouraged to identify the third party to verify their outcomes. Both the initial coin-flipper and the third parties received a follow-up survey after two-months and six-months. The two-month survey found that participants favored the status quo, making a change less frequently than they predicted they would before the coin toss. At the six-month survey, this bias toward the status quo was gone. Furthermore, those who were instructed by the coin toss to switch their current position were more likely to actually make the change, reported that they were substantially happier, and said that they were more likely to make the same decision if they were to choose again.

This was true for virtually every question at both the two- and six-month surveys. These results are inconsistent with the conventional theory of choice. In such a theory, people who are on the margins should, on average, report equal happiness regardless of which decision they made. 'Society teaches us "quitters never win and winners never quit," but in reality, the data from my experiment suggests we would all be better off if we did more quitting', said author Steven Levitt. 'A good rule of thumb in decision making is, whenever you cannot decide what you should do, choose the action that represents a change, rather than continuing the status quo.'

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

All four State transport corporation buses allowed to operate in Karnataka, except in red and containment zones, from Tuesday: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

All four State transport corporation buses allowed to operate in Karnataka, except in red and containment zones, from Tuesday Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa....

Norwegian Air's shares plunge 50% as equity issue completed

Norwegian Airs share price fell by half on Monday as the company said its issue of new equity was completed. The carriers financial rescue plan, selling new stock and converting debt to equity, will lead to a massive stake dilution for exis...

Five doctors, including four who treated COVID-19 victim, test positive for coronavirus in Kashmir

Five doctors, including four who treated a woman who died of COVID-19, have tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir, officials said on Monday. They said five doctors tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night, taking the number of heal...

Australians urged to avoid rush hour crush in return to work

Australians in the countrys most populated state began their first full week of loosened coronavirus lockdown measures on Monday, with officials urging commuters returning to offices to avoid catching peak hour trains and buses. New South W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020