Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study on maternal depression suggests seeking help sooner is better for mums and kids

The children of mothers with long-term depression have been found to be at higher risk of behavioural problems and poor development, suggests a recent study.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 15-06-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 09:36 IST
Study on maternal depression suggests seeking help sooner is better for mums and kids
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The children of mothers with long-term depression have been found to be at higher risk of behavioral problems and poor development suggests a recent study. University of Queensland researchers analyzed depression levels in 892 mothers and the development and behavior of 978 children, using data from the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health, in the study published in the Journal of Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.

They compared maternal depression before, during, and after pregnancy, and found duration was more influential than timing. Researcher Dr. Katrina Moss said the study found one in five women experienced depression once, while 11 percent experienced a reoccurrence.

"The longer a mother suffered maternal depression, the worse the outcomes for the child," Dr. Moss said. "Mothers may worry that if they've been depressed during pregnancy then it's too late to do anything about it, but reducing depressive symptoms at any stage is better for them and their children.

"The earlier we can effectively detect and treat maternal depression, the better our chances of improving outcomes." Dr. Moss suggested screening for depression could start when couples begin planning a pregnancy, and continue through the perinatal period and early childhood.

"Maternal depression is a significant challenge for women, families, and communities, and we need to look after women better at key times in their lives," she said. Dr Moss said women experiencing depression should visit their GP and use supportive parent resources from organizations such as PANDA or the Gidget Foundation.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Atlanta police shooting of black man was a homicide, coroner says

The death of Rashard Brooks, a black man killed by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday, was a homicide caused by gunshot wounds to the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiners office said on Sunday. Brooks death reignited protests ...

China shares flat; start-up index hits near 4-mth high on recent market reforms

Chinas major indexes pared early losses and were little changed on Monday, as a rally in the start-up board on the latest capital market reforms kept concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases in Beijing in check. At the midday break,...

Parliament experts see Bundesbank taking lead in ECB legal fight - newspaper

German parliaments official researchers have concluded in a legal opinion that the Bundesbank must be responsible for examining whether the bond-buying program of the European Central Bank ECB is proportionate, a newspaper reported on Monda...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai homeBollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket capt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020