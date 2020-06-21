Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signs of being prone to adult diabetes can be seen from very young age: Study

Early signs of being more susceptible to type 2 diabetes as an adult can be seen in children as young as eight years old, decades before it is likely to be diagnosed, according to a new study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 00:01 IST
Signs of being prone to adult diabetes can be seen from very young age: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Early signs of being more susceptible to type 2 diabetes as an adult can be seen in children as young as eight years old, decades before it is likely to be diagnosed, according to a new study. The research looked at the effects of a genetic risk score for developing type 2 diabetes as an adult on metabolism measured from blood samples taken from the participants in the study when they were aged 8, 16, 18, and 25 years.

Published in Diabetes Care, the study tracked over 4,000 participants in the Children of the 90s - a health study established at the University of Bristol in the early 1990s. Researchers combined genetic information with an approach called 'metabolomics', which involves measuring many small molecules in a blood sample, to try and identify patterns that are specific to early stages of type 2 diabetes development.

One of the leading investigators Dr. Joshua Bell explained: "We knew that diabetes doesn't develop overnight. What we didn't know is how early in life the first signs of disease activity become visible and what these early signs look like. We addressed these by looking at the effects of being more genetically prone to type 2 diabetes in adulthood on measures of metabolism taken across early life. This would not have been possible without the Children of the 90s study." "Diabetes is most common in older age, but we see signs of disease susceptibility very early on - about 50 years before it's usually diagnosed. Knowing what these early signs look like widens our window of opportunity to intervene much earlier and stop diabetes before it becomes harmful," Bell added.

The study was conducted among young people who were generally free of type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases to see how early in life the effects of being more susceptible to adult diabetes become visible. In particular, certain types of HDL cholesterol were reduced at age 8 before other types of cholesterol including LDL were raised; inflammation and amino acids were also elevated by 16 and 18 years old. These differences widened over time.

Dr. Bell continued: "We're talking about the effects of susceptibility rather than of clinical disease itself. This does not mean that young people 'already have adult diabetes'; these are subtle differences in the metabolism of young people who are more prone to developing it later in life. "These findings help reveal the biology of how diabetes unfolds and what features may be targetable much earlier on to prevent the onset of disease and its complications. This is important because we know that the harmful effects of blood glucose, such as on heart disease, are not exclusive to people with diagnosed diabetes but extend to a smaller degree to much of the population," Dr Bell concluded.(ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HP Cong leader booked for 'objectionable' post on social media

Former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti has been booked on the charge of posting objectionable comments on social media regarding the Sino-India standoff in Ladakhs Galwan valley, Himachal Pradesh police spokesperson Khushhal Sharma said on Satur...

NFLPA advises players to stop working out together

The NFL Players Association reportedly has asked players to stop working out together. NBC Sports Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of a letter sent to all players from NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer.Please be advised that it is our ...

Solar eclipse 2020: Goddess Kanaka Durga temple closed till 6 am on Monday

The temple of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Indrakeeladri hillock was closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday after regular rituals, in the wake of solar eclipse on June 21. The temple will be reopened at 230 p.m. on Sunday, after completion of the solar ec...

Ivory Coast ex-president Bedie says he will run in 2020 election

Ivory Coasts octogenarian former President Henri Konan Bedie will run for office again in presidential elections in October, he said in a statement on Saturday. Bedies candidacy is the latest twist in a turbulent build-up to a vote that is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020