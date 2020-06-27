Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hepatitis C-positive livers safe for transplantation, study explains

According to a recent study, patients who received a transplanted liver infected with hepatitis C, and were treated for the infection later, showed good signs of recovery.

ANI | Ohio | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:25 IST
Hepatitis C-positive livers safe for transplantation, study explains
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

According to a recent study, patients who received a transplanted liver infected with hepatitis C, and were treated for the infection later, showed good signs of recovery. The study was conducted by researchers of University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and UC Health and was published in the journal Liver Transplantation.

Two sets of 32 patients were enrolled in groups: one group receiving livers for transplant from donors testing positive for hepatitis C (HCV) and a second receiving livers for transplant from donors testing negative for the infection. One patient in the experimental group died as a result of factors not related to hepatitis C during transplantation. "What we found is that you can use hepatitis C infected livers and the results in this interim analysis are the same whether there is a need to treat organs affected by hepatitis C or not. Everyone who received a liver affected by hepatitis C was cleared of the virus," said Shimul Shah, MD, professor of surgery in the UC College of Medicine, the James and Catherine Orr Endowed Chair of Liver Transplantation, section chief of transplantation at UC Health and senior author of the study.

As part of the clinical trial, 32 patients received HCV-positive livers while a control group of 32 patients, all at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, received non infected livers for transplantation between June 2018 and October 2019. No HCV treatment failures were reported and there were no differences in 30-day and one-year graft (or organ) and patient survival, length of hospital stay, complications or blood infections between the two groups.

"HCV-positive organs can be safely used in patients who do not have the infection, and HCV can be safely eradicated, thereby increasing the chances for the patients to receive vital organ transplants," said Nadeem Anwar, a professor in the UC Department of Internal Medicine, a UC Health physician and first author of the scholarly journal. "There is a big difference between the demand and supply of livers and previously organs affected with hepatitis C were being discarded. With this study it is clear that we can help more patients get transplanted using HCV-positive organs," said Anwar.

"With the opioid crisis, unfortunately, there have been more overdose-related deaths and some of these patients do donate organs. Some of these organs may be hep C-positive, but since the donors are young, the livers are still in very good condition and can be used for transplants," added Anwar. Nationally, there are 13,000 patients waiting for liver transplants. In 2019, 133 liver transplants were performed at UC Medical Center, said Shah.

"This is the largest study of liver transplantation published in North America. This is the first one published for liver transplant patients proving you can do this safely and that's why we wanted to get it out there," said Shah. The median age for individuals receiving a HCV-positive liver in the study was 60, while for the control group the media age was 57. Median donor age was 37. Most of the participants in both groups were white males.

Individuals needing treatment for hepatitis C received it 47 days after transplantation.Shah said physicians wanted to make sure there were no complications from the liver transplant and they also needed to wait for insurance companies to cover the cost of hepatitis C medications, which typically consists of a 12-week regimen of an HCV protease inhibitor. "With the excellent results that we demonstrated in this study, we have made this a standard of care at UC Medical Center to offer these organs to our patients," said Anwar. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Day cleared to play as single on Saturday after negative COVID-19 test

Former world number one Jason Day has been cleared to play the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut as a single after returning a negative COVID-19 test on Saturday, the PGA Tour has confirmed.The PGA Tour said...

Vicky Kaushal shares new look as Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday shared a monochromatic picture posing as the decorated soldier on his 12th death anniversary. Vicky, who will be seen essaying the role of Field Mars...

With 607 new COVID-19 positive cases, UP's tally reaches 6,684

In the last 24 hours, 607 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, currently there are 6,684 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad. 14,215 patients have been discharged so far ...

3 players from PSG women's teams test positive for virus

Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday that three players from its womens teams have tested positive for the coronavirus. PSG said in a statement that one player from the main womens team and two players from the under-19 side returned positi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020