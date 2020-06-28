Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study explains why some people are more affectionate than others

According to a recent study, the level of affection expressed by women, to an extent, can be understood by analysing genetics and their environment. However, the same cannot be said for men.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:42 IST
Study explains why some people are more affectionate than others
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

According to a recent study, the level of affection expressed by women, to an extent, can be understood by analysing genetics and their environment. However, the same cannot be said for men. The study, published in Communication Monographs, was led by Kory Floyd, a professor in the University Arizona Department of Communication in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

"The question that drove the study was: Recognizing that some people are more affectionate than others, what accounts for that variation, and is any part of that variation genetic?" said Floyd, whose research focuses on the communication of affection in close relationships and its effects on stress and physiological functioning. "A study like this makes room for us to talk about the possibility that a number of social and behavioural traits that we automatically assume are learned may also have a genetic component," Floyd added.

Floyd and his collaborators studied 464 pairs of adult twins - about half identical and half fraternal - between the ages 19 and 84. Twin studies often are used to look at how environmental and genetic factors influence specific traits. Because twins typically are raised in the same household, they have usually had very similar upbringings and early experiences.

However, twins' genetic similarities vary based on what type of twins they are. While identical twins share 100 per cent of their genetic material, fraternal twins share only 50 per cent - the same as regular siblings. Each participant in the study rated a series of statements designed to measure how much affection they typically express. The researchers then looked at how similar each twin pair's responses were.

The identical twin pairs scored more similarly than the fraternal twin pairs - at least in the case of women - suggesting that there is, in fact, a genetic component to affectionate behaviour. The researchers don't know why affectionate behaviour seems to be heritable in women but not men.

However, Floyd notes that men, on average, tend to express less affection overall than women, as evidenced by previous research. "When we measure people's tendency to be affectionate and to receive affection from other people, almost without exception we find that women score higher than men," Floyd said.

"The trait of being affectionate may be more adaptive for women in an evolutionary sense. There is some speculation that affectionate behaviour is more health support for women than it is for men, and that it helps women to manage the effects of stress more than it does for men. That may be partly why women are more likely than men to inherit the tendency to behave that way rather than that tendency simply being a product of their environment," Floyd added. The researchers also found that twins' shared environment - such as how they were raised or their socioeconomic background - had little bearing on how affectionate they were. Rather, unique environmental factors, such as an individual's friends and experiences apart from their twin, were what mattered more.

It is important to note, Floyd said, that the study's findings are at the population level and not the individual level. In other words, they don't suggest that every woman's level of affectionate behaviour can be attributed 45 per cent to heredity and 55 per cent to environmental influences. Nor do they mean a person can't be more or less affectionate than what their genes suggest. "Our genes simply predispose us to certain kinds of behaviours; that doesn't automatically mean we're going to engage in those behaviours. And it certainly doesn't mean that we have no control over them," Floyd said.

Those who are more predisposed to being affectionate might especially miss hugs and handshakes in the era of COVID-19 physical distancing, Floyd said. But it's not just "huggers" who crave regular affection. We all are wired to need a human touch.People who live alone or who are limiting social interactions during the pandemic may experience what's referred to as "skin hunger," Floyd said.

"Just like regular hunger reminds us that we're not getting enough to eat, skin hunger is the recognition that we're not getting enough touch in our lives," Floyd said. Floyd added: "Many people these days are recognizing that they miss getting hugs, they miss the touch, and it's maybe the one thing technology hasn't really figured out how to give us yet." (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm

MDS1 PD-VIRUS-CASES Retired cop dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry 29 fresh cases reported Puducherry A retired police constable died of COVID- 19 while 29 fresh cases were reported, taking the toll to 11 and the tally of infections to 648 in...

Telangana govt launches Narasimha Rao's birth centenary fete; CM pitches for Bharat Ratna

The year-long birth centenary celebrations of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao by the Telangana government got off to a start on Sunday with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao making a strong pitch for conferring Bharat Ratna on the ...

Dozens arrested as Hong Kongers protest planned national security laws

Hong Kong police arrested at least 53 people on Sunday after scuffles erupted during a relatively peaceful protest against planned national security legislation to be implemented by the mainland Chinese government. Armed riot police were pr...

Mumbai, June 28 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM1 MP-MONSOON-RAIN 88 pc excess rainfall in MP this month IMD Bhopal Madhya Pradesh has received 88 per cent excess rainfall in June so far as compared to the normal average due to the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020