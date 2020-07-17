Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study stresses importance of physical activity among older people

Older adults who do not engage in regular exercise may become prone to chronic diseases, weakened muscles and frailty, according to a recent study.

ANI | Sao Paula | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:15 IST
Study stresses importance of physical activity among older people
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Older adults who do not engage in regular exercise may become prone to chronic diseases, weakened muscles, and frailty, according to a recent study. Researchers from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil recently reported on the dangers of physical inactivity for older adults during COVID-19. The paper was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The researchers noted that it only takes five to 10 days of physical inactivity for your muscles to begin shrinking and wasting away. This can speed the progression of sarcopenia (muscle loss) and can lead to chronic diseases. Studies also show that older adults who walk fewer than 1,500 steps a day can lose 4 percent of the muscle tissue in their legs in just two weeks.

Although it is too soon to know how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact physical activity, researchers say that wearable trackers (such as Fitbit) provide early estimates. Information from 30 million users worldwide estimates a 12 percent step-count decline in the United States (comparing the week of March 22, between 2019 and 2020), and an even greater decline in other countries. Having an adequate amount of muscle mass enables you to be strong; being weak or frail is a known risk factor for death in older adults. Two weeks of inactivity (a 75 percent daily step reduction) has been shown to decrease muscle strength by 8 percent and studies show that two weeks of rehabilitation exercises did not help people rebuild their muscle strength.

What's more, in addition to its impact on muscle mass and function, reducing steps to between 1,000 to 1,500 steps per day has been shown to raise blood sugar and increase inflammation. The researchers suggested that strategies to reduce the potentially unhealthy effects of isolation are important. Resistance exercise is a classic and proven method to increase muscle mass, strength, and mobility, even for people in their 90s.

Exercise programs you can do at home are especially important during isolation and are a good way to maintain or even improve your muscle health and mobility. Exercise also helps prevent falls, a common cause of disability, and hospitalization for older adults. The researchers suggested that health education for older adults should include recommendations to introduce light activity into daily routines, focusing on sitting less and moving more, which is particularly important for people with mobility issues.

Good ways to work in more movement include: - Interrupting prolonged sitting time by taking strolling or standing breaks (such as moving around during commercials while watching TV).

- Performing light household chores like cleaning and gardening and enjoying leisure activities such as dancing or short-distance walking. - Joining family members in-person (when safe) or remotely by FaceTime or Zoom to stay active and gain emotional support.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Haikyuu Season 5 is one of the most anticipated anime series. Fans are worried thinking that the fifth season will take much time as Season 4 has been postponed.Haikyuu Season 4s second half was due to be released in July this year. But the...

Players are fit, fine and raring to go: Man Utd manager ahead of FA Cup semifinal

Ahead of the FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said players are fit, fine and raring to go. United secured a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and...

UK PM sets out COVID-19 lockdown roadmap with back to work message

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday set out his roadmap for further lifting of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions with a back to work message that will give employers more discretion to be able to have their employees travelling to t...

#DNAFightsRape Drives Pledge to Make India Rape Free

Marks the Day of International Criminal Justice New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As the country witnesses a surge in crime post lockdown, the incidence of sexual offence and rape continues to be the top-most concern for the sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020