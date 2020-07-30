COVID-19: Manipur entrepreneur ventures into hand sanitizer business to meet demand

To meet the surging demand of hand sanitizers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, SAHWA Solution in Manipur has come forward to make alcohol-free hand sanitizers, that too, at a very reasonable rate. Akhom Birendra Singh, the managing director of the unit, initiated to make hand sanitizer after being informed about the shortage of it in Manipur when the lockdown was imposed on March 21.

"Before producing these products, I had consulted with the concerned department including the head engineer of the Public Health Department and health minister and I considered the comments and ideas shared," Singh added. These alcohol-free hand sanitizers contain electrolyzed water, common salt, hypochlorous acid, and natural chemical. The solution has been certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Although alcohol-based sanitizers are considered effective in eliminating the spread of disease, excessive usage of alcohol-based hand sanitizer can lead to severe skin problems like hand dermatitis. "Getting the item which has been missing out is good for the owner as well as for the state. Some users are not comfortable using alcohol-based sanitizers, especially children. But these sanitizers are very mild like water with less fragrance and it has no side effects," said Bimol, the staff at the unit.

At present, the unit has 24 working staff and around 5000 bottles are being filled in a day. These hand sanitizer bottles are being sold in the market at a range of 50 to 100 rupees. Rosemary, another staff of the unit said, "due to the deadly virus in the country, there are still many people who are incapable to afford hand sanitizer. Over here, we are filling these bottles at a cheaper rate. I am glad to get this opportunity to work during these trying times. "

The unit has also distributed free hand sanitizers door to door to the poor and destitute as well as to frontline workers of the state to fight the pandemic. (ANI)