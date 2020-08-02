Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study finds exposure to environmental chemicals may disrupt sleep during menopause

A new study has found the possible reason behind sleepless nights with menopausal women. The study states that for menopausal women who have difficulty sleeping, it might be because of chemicals in the environment.

ANI | Ohio | Updated: 02-08-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 12:59 IST
Study finds exposure to environmental chemicals may disrupt sleep during menopause
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A new study has found the possible reason behind sleepless nights with menopausal women. The study states that for menopausal women who have difficulty sleeping, it might be because of chemicals in the environment. The study based on data from the Midlife Women's Health Study suggests that exposure to various chemicals, such as phthalates, found in hundreds of products used daily, is associated with sleep disruptions in midlife women.

The study results have been published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). Up to 60 per cent of women in the menopause transition experience sleep difficulties. Women who have trouble falling asleep are at greater risk of developing persistent depression that can lead to worse health outcomes, may require more medical care, and increase absenteeism.

Earlier studies have shown that such sleep disruption is the result of decreasing hormone levels. Exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), however, is one largely unexplored area that may help to explain the increased prevalence of sleep difficulties in midlife women. Phthalates are common EDCs that are found in industrial plasticizers and chemical stabilizers. Phthalates increase the performance of everything from food packaging and clothing to cosmetics and children's toys. Personal care products, in particular, represent a major area of exposure.

Although everyone is exposed to phthalates, they appear to concentrate more on women than men. A previous study suggested that increased exposure to phthalates from personal care products significantly increased the risk of hot flashes. Other studies have demonstrated associations between phthalate exposure and the likelihood of waking up at night, as well as the risk of suffering from depression. Since phthalates are known to modulate the hormones associated with sleep and depression, researchers in this latest study surmised that they may be directly or indirectly associated with sleep in midlife women.

This study, based on data gathered from more than 760 premenopausal and perimenopausal women, suggests that the frequency of sleep disruptions is associated with urinary concentrations of phthalates. It is the first known study to document this association. The relationship, however, appears complex, because other variables, such as smoking status, have been shown to influence the effect. More research is warranted to fully understand this association, as well as the underlying mechanisms of how hormones and EDC exposure influence sleep, particularly in midlife women.

Study results appear in the article 'Associations of phthalate exposure and endogenous hormones with self-reported sleep disruptions: results from the Midlife Women's Health Study.' "This study raises concerns and additional questions about a possible contribution of phthalates to sleep disturbances in premenopausal and perimenopausal women. Additional research into these endocrine-disrupting chemicals and their interactions with hormones, sleep, and mood in midlife women is needed," said Dr Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Marc Maron says Netflix had concerns about hiring Lynn Shelton to direct his comedy special

Actor-comedian Marc Maron has revealed that while setting up his 2017 comedy special at Netflix, he wanted his late girlfriend and acclaimed filmmaker Lynn Shelton to come on board as the director, but the streaming platforms team had doubt...

US condemns Hong Kong govt decision to postpone legislative council elections

The United States on Saturday condemned the Hong Kongs administration move to postpone Legislative Council elections and urged the government to reconsider their decision. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Friday that the Le...

AIIB in discussion with India for financing of ambitious USD 8-bn health infra scheme

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB is in discussion with the Indian government for financing a USD 8-billion scheme for improving health infrastructure at the district level to make the country better prepared for the future heal...

Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre, Yogi govt over economy, employment issues

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and the state over several issues including the border, economy and employment. Taking to Twitter, Yadav said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020