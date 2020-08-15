Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feelings of jealousy can be tool to strengthen friendships, finds study

While people try different tactics to create to strengthen the bond of friendship, a new study can help you create a long-lasting bond with your friend. The novel study discovered that the feelings of jealousy can be a useful tool in maintaining friendships.

ANI | Arizona | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:00 IST
Feelings of jealousy can be tool to strengthen friendships, finds study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

While people try different tactics to create to strengthen the bond of friendship, a new study can help you create a long-lasting bond with your friend. The novel study discovered that the feelings of jealousy can be a useful tool in maintaining friendships. The jealous feelings were related to the value of the friendship and also motivated behaviours that maintain friendships. The work was published online in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

"Friends aren't just fun. They are an important resource, especially in our current situation with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks. Friends give support during the conflict, buffer against loneliness, and can even provide life-sustaining resources when we need them," said Jaimie Arona Krems, who earned her doctorate at Arizona State University and is now an assistant professor of psychology at Oklahoma State University."We wanted to understand how we keep friendships, and we found feelings of jealousy can act as a tool for maintaining friendships," said Krems. Not all threats to friendships evoked jealousy. If a best friend moved away, people felt sadness and anger more than jealousy. But when friendships were threatened by another person - such as a new romantic partner or new friend at work - jealousy was the dominant feeling.

The intensity of jealous feelings varied by how likely the third-party threat was to replace someone in the friendship. A best friend gaining a romantic partner elicited less jealous feelings than them gaining a potential new friend. "The third-party threats to friendship were not just related to a best friend spending time away from us: It mattered whether the person they were spending time with could replace us as a friend. We found people felt less jealous about their best friend spending the same amount of time with a new romantic partner than a new acquaintance, which means what makes us most jealous of is the possibility that we might be replaced," said Douglas Kenrick, who is a President's Professor of psychology at ASU and author on the paper.

Feelings of jealousy over being replaced were associated with behaviours that could overcome the third-party threats, like trying to monopolise a best friend's time and manipulate their emotions."Together, these behaviours are called 'friend guarding', and they occur across cultures and also in non-human animals. Female wild horses are known to bite and kick other female horses," said Keelah Williams, assistant professor of psychology at Hamilton College who earned her doctorate and a law degree at ASU.Not all friend guarding behaviours focus on trying to control a best friend; jealousy also led people to commit to being a better friend. "Getting jealous can sometimes be a signal that friendship is threatened, and this signal can help us jump into action to invest in a friendship that we might have been neglecting," said Athena Aktipis, assistant professor of psychology at ASU and author on the paper. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Equatorial Guinea's government and prime minister resign

The government and prime minister of Equatorial Guinea tendered their resignation on Friday to President Teodoro Obiang, who said they had not done enough to help the country at a time of crisis, authorities said in a statement. The Central...

BJP worker allegedly beaten to death by TMC on I-Day, 8 arrested

A BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death by TMC supporters over hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day in West Bengals Hoogly district, police said. TMC has denied the charge and the police has arrested eight persons in connect...

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is critical and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister i...

Higher COVID-19 recovery rate due to Yoga, use of traditional methods to boost immunity: Ramdev

The recovery rate of COVID-19 is improving and the fatality rate is decreasing as Indian citizens perform yoga and use traditional methods to enhance their immunity, claimed Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday. Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Bal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020