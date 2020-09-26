Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 effect: Suspension of fertility treatments impacts mental health

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the suspension of fertility treatments have had a variety of psychological impacts on women whose treatments were cancelled, but there are several protective factors that can be fostered to help in the future, suggest the findings of a new study.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 26-09-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:11 IST
COVID-19 effect: Suspension of fertility treatments impacts mental health
This study highlights how enormously challenging the COVID-19 pandemic has been for women whose fertility treatments have been suspended.. Image Credit: ANI

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the suspension of fertility treatments have had a variety of psychological impacts on women whose treatments were cancelled, but there are several protective factors that can be fostered to help in the future, suggest the findings of a new study. The study by Jennifer Gordon and Ashley Balsom of the University of Regina, Canada, was published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

One in six reproductive-aged couples experiences infertility, and many turn to treatments such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilisation (IVF), which require many in-person appointments to complete. On March 17, 2020, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine and the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society announced their recommendations to immediately and indefinitely suspend all in-person fertility treatments in the United States and Canada due to COVID-19.

In the new study, researchers used online social media advertising to recruit 92 women from Canada and the US who reported having their fertility treatments suspended to participate in an online survey. The women, who were aged between 20 and 45, had been trying to conceive for between 5 and 180 months. More than half had had an IVF cycle cancelled and approximately one-third had been in the middle of IUI when treatments were suspended. Overall, 86% of respondents reported that treatment suspensions had a negative impact on their mental health and 52 per cent reported clinically significant depression symptoms. Neither age, education, income, or the number of children were correlated with the effect of treatment suspension on mental health or quality of life.

However, other factors were found to positively influence these outcomes: lower levels of defensive pessimism (r=-0.25, p<0.05), greater infertility acceptance (r=0.51, p<0.0001), better social support (r=0.31, p<0.01), and less avoidance of infertility reminders (r=0.23, p=0.029) were all associated with a less significant decline in mental health. The authors add: "This study highlights how enormously challenging the COVID-19 pandemic has been for women whose fertility treatments have been suspended. At the same time, it points to certain factors that may help women cope during this difficult time, such as having good social support." (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Four U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking ...

Athletics-Russia gets six-month extension to submit reinstatement plan

Russias suspended athletics federation RusAF has been granted a six-month extension to finalise its reinstatement plan before World Athletics decides on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion, the sports global governing body said on S...

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in final Russian GP practice

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton showed his pace on Saturday with the fastest lap in final practice for a Russian Grand Prix that could bring him a record-equalling 91st career win. The 35-year-old Briton led a Mercedes ...

Lebanon's prime minister-designate steps down in blow to French initiative

Lebanons prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French bid aimed at rallying sectarian leaders to tackle the worst crisis since the nations 1975-1990 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020