Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google pays tribute to iconic actor, dancer Zohra Sehgal with a special doodle

Google on Tuesday paid tribute to the late veteran actor and dancer Zohra Sehgal as it dedicated its doodle in remembrance of her iconic film 'Neecha Nagar.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 12:37 IST
Google pays tribute to iconic actor, dancer Zohra Sehgal with a special doodle
Google's doodle paying tribute to Zohra Sehgal (Image Source: Google). Image Credit: ANI

Google on Tuesday paid tribute to the late veteran actor and dancer Zohra Sehgal as it dedicated its doodle in remembrance of her iconic film 'Neecha Nagar.' Through the doodle, the tech giant celebrated the release of the film at the prestigious annual Cannes International Film Festival.

The artistic doodle sees an aged yet poised Zohra Sehgal acing classical dance mudras with a pleasant smile on her face. According to a statement on Google's page, the illustration has been made by artist Parvati Pillai to celebrate the "one of the country's first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage."

"Among Sehgal's notable early work was a role in the film 'Neecha Nagar' ('Lowly City'), which was released on this day in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival," the statement read. It further said the film won Indian cinema's first international critical success as it won the festival's highest honor -- Palme d'Or prize.

Born in British India's Saharanpur, Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-ullah Khan attended a prestigious ballet school in Dresden, Germany in her 20s. She later went on to tour with the Indian dance pioneer Uday Shankar and later transitioned to acting after joining the Indian People's Theatre Association in 1945.

The iconic actor moved to London and worked in several British television classics like 'Doctor Who' and the miniseries 'The Jewel in the Crown.' Recognised as one of the brightest stars of the Indian cinema, Sehgal won some of the highest awards of the country including the Padma Shri, Kalidas Samman, and Padma Vibhushan for her prolific contributions. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mi Smart Speaker with built-in Google Assistant launched for Rs 3,499

HIGHLIGHT12W speakersDTS tuned sound2 far-field micsWireless connectivity Xiaomi today launched the Google Assistant-powered Mi Smart Speaker alongside the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve in India. The smart speaker comes with far-fiel...

Keep shark tooth, Malta tells Britain's Prince George

Malta, making a rapid U-turn, said on Tuesday Britains Prince George was welcome to keep a fossilised shark tooth that was given to him by veteran naturalist Sir David Attenborough. The 23-million-year-old fossil was discovered by Attenboro...

Girl killed in suspected leopard attack in UP

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a suspected leopard attack in a village here, an official said on Tuesday. Upasana had gone to purchase a notebook from a shop in Bhujia village late on Monday evening. When she did not return home, a hunt w...

Nepal issues new guidelines for tourists arriving for mountaineering amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nepal has issued new guidelines for foreign tourists arriving in the country for mountaineering, including carrying a PCR test report conducted not more than 72 hours ago, in order to minimise the possible spread of coronavirus infection, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020