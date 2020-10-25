Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study focuses on molecular link between diet, risk of cancer

A direct molecular link between meat and dairy diets and the development of antibodies in the blood that increase the chances of developing cancer has been identified by a team of researchers.

ANI | New York | Updated: 25-10-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 13:04 IST
Study focuses on molecular link between diet, risk of cancer
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A direct molecular link between meat and dairy diets and the development of antibodies in the blood that increase the chances of developing cancer has been identified by a team of researchers. This connection may explain the high incidence of cancer among those who consume large amounts of dairy products and red meat, similar to the link between high cholesterol and an increased risk of heart disease.

The study was led by Dr Vered Padler-Karavani of the Department of Cell Research and Immunology at the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research at Tel Aviv University's George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences. The results of the research were published on September 23, 2020, in BMC Medicine. Neu5Gc is a sugar molecule found in the tissues of mammals but not in poultry or fish. Humans develop antibodies to Neu5Gc in infancy, when they are first exposed to dairy and meat products. While it is known that these antibodies increase the risk of cancer, especially colorectal cancer, no direct link had been found between the antibodies and meat and dairy consumption.

For the study, the researchers used samples from NutriNet-Sante, an extensive national nutritional survey conducted in France. Salam Bashir, a PhD student in Dr Padler-Karavani's lab, together with other team members measured the amount of Neu5Gc sugar in a variety of dairy and meat foods common in the French diet and calculated the daily Neu5Gc intake of 19,621 adults aged 18 and over, who reported all of their food intakes online over a period of several days. The research team then took a representative sample of 120 participants and tested the levels of the anti-Neu5Gc antibodies in their blood.

Based on these findings and the quantification of Neu5Gc sugar in various food products from France, Dr Padler-Karavani and her team created an index called the Glycemic index. This index ranks foods whose excessive consumption can lead to an increase in the antibodies - and possibly to an increase in the risk of cancer."We found a significant correlation between high consumption of Neu5Gc from red meat and cheeses and increased development of those antibodies that heighten the risk of cancer," Dr Padler-Karavani says. "For years there have been efforts to find such a connection, but no one did. Here, for the first time, we were able to find a molecular link thanks to the accuracy of the methods used to measure the antibodies in the blood and the detailed data from the French diet questionnaires."

Dr Padler-Karavani adds that this combination of methods allowed the researchers to predict that those who eat a lot of red meat and cheese will develop high levels and a different variety of the antibodies, and therefore may be at higher risk for cancer - especially colorectal cancer, but other cancers as well. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Khabib retires after choking out Gaethje to retain UFC lightweight crownKhabib Nurmagomedov choked Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round to successfully defend his UFC lightweig...

Afghanistan claims killing an al-Qaida leader wanted by FBI

Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top al-Qaida propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the countrys east, showing the militant groups continued presence there as US forces work to withdraw from Americas longest-r...

Germany records over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin Germany, October 25 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 429,181, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday. Within the past 24 hours, the country h...

Virat Kohli extends warm wishes to fans on Dussehra

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday extended his warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of Dussehra. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. HappyDussehra.Form...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020