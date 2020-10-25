LFW 2020 features special show 'All About India' to promote artisans and their craft

From flares of colour to layers of print, this year's Lakme Fashion Week featured special show 'All About India' which focused on the importance of artisans and the crafts of India.Participating in this show, designers Anavila and Payal Khandwala showcased their collections inspired by nature, sustainability and pre-existing techniques respectively.Inspired by the amalgamation of sunlight and rain, Anavila named her collection for this season as 'Dhanak', meaning rainbow in Sanskrit.Speaking about her collection 'Dhanak-Festive 2020', Anavila told ANI: "Dhanak is special in so many ways. It is not only a collection but also a reflection of the commitment, perseverance and love of the entire Anavila family. These difficult times have brought us all together in a beautiful way and the beauty of each and every garment carries the relentless efforts of the team and hope for better days."

"Each piece in this collection brings out the emotions I feel on seeing a rainbow--this feeling has not changed since I was a child. Especially now when every day feels dreary and dark, I wanted to capture the spirit of our festive season and what better way to do that than expressing the joy of a rainbow!" she added.Four styles from 'Dhanak' collection also featured at the IMG Reliance 'All About India' show on the Sustainable Day of Lakme Fashion Week. Another designer Payal Khandwala showcased a limited edition of Jamdani saris as a part of the special show.Payal's collection was an exploration of a craft typically woven in fine muslin on handlooms.As a part of the 'All About India' show, the designer has explored an existing skill in a context that was entirely new."Not only are they woven in our signature colour-blocked silks, the scale of the traditional motifs which are typically smaller, either floral or geometric, were redesigned as an extension of our more modern wildflower print story, to be both exaggerated and graphic," explained Payal.

The virtual event started on October 21 and will see its last show on October 25 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for LFW.Designers Saaksha and Kinni will showcase their work at the grand finale of first-ever digital edition of Lakme Fashion Week tonight, bringing their collection for the 'global modern woman'. (ANI)