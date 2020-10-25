Left Menu
Development News Edition

LFW 2020 features special show 'All About India' to promote artisans and their craft

From flares of colour to layers of print, this year's Lakme Fashion Week featured special show 'All About India' which focused on the importance of artisans and the crafts of India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-10-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 21:07 IST
LFW 2020 features special show 'All About India' to promote artisans and their craft
Lakme Fashion Week (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

From flares of colour to layers of print, this year's Lakme Fashion Week featured special show 'All About India' which focused on the importance of artisans and the crafts of India.Participating in this show, designers Anavila and Payal Khandwala showcased their collections inspired by nature, sustainability and pre-existing techniques respectively.Inspired by the amalgamation of sunlight and rain, Anavila named her collection for this season as 'Dhanak', meaning rainbow in Sanskrit.Speaking about her collection 'Dhanak-Festive 2020', Anavila told ANI: "Dhanak is special in so many ways. It is not only a collection but also a reflection of the commitment, perseverance and love of the entire Anavila family. These difficult times have brought us all together in a beautiful way and the beauty of each and every garment carries the relentless efforts of the team and hope for better days."

"Each piece in this collection brings out the emotions I feel on seeing a rainbow--this feeling has not changed since I was a child. Especially now when every day feels dreary and dark, I wanted to capture the spirit of our festive season and what better way to do that than expressing the joy of a rainbow!" she added.Four styles from 'Dhanak' collection also featured at the IMG Reliance 'All About India' show on the Sustainable Day of Lakme Fashion Week. Another designer Payal Khandwala showcased a limited edition of Jamdani saris as a part of the special show.Payal's collection was an exploration of a craft typically woven in fine muslin on handlooms.As a part of the 'All About India' show, the designer has explored an existing skill in a context that was entirely new."Not only are they woven in our signature colour-blocked silks, the scale of the traditional motifs which are typically smaller, either floral or geometric, were redesigned as an extension of our more modern wildflower print story, to be both exaggerated and graphic," explained Payal.

The virtual event started on October 21 and will see its last show on October 25 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for LFW.Designers Saaksha and Kinni will showcase their work at the grand finale of first-ever digital edition of Lakme Fashion Week tonight, bringing their collection for the 'global modern woman'. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 teens drown in canal in east Delhi

Two teenagers drowned in a canal when they were playing near it in east Delhis New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified Amit 15 and Harsh 15, both residents of New Ashok Nagar, they said, adding that t...

Wolfsburg beats Bielefeld 2-1 for 1st Bundesliga win

Wolfsburg held on to beat visiting Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 on Sunday for its first win of the season in the Bundesliga. Sven Schipplocks 80th-minute strike gave Bielefeld hope of a point and prompted the home side to scramble to prevent an eq...

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said on Sunday, signalling steps to implement a normalisation pact after decades of hostilities. Israel f...

McGowan wins Italian Open for 2nd European Tour title

English golfer Ross McGowan chipped in from a greenside bunker at No. 16 and rolled in a birdie at the last hole to earn a one-stroke victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, securing his first title on the European Tour in 11 years. McGowan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020