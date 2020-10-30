Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cut chores, kill chill time: New advice to boost children's academic outcomes

Exploring associations between 24-hour daily activities (sleep, sedentary time, light physical activity and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity) and academic achievement, a world-first study found that the fewer time children spent in light physical activity, the better their academic outcomes.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:58 IST
Cut chores, kill chill time: New advice to boost children's academic outcomes
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Exploring associations between 24-hour daily activities (sleep, sedentary time, light physical activity and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity) and academic achievement, a world-first study found that the fewer time children spent in light physical activity, the better their academic outcomes. Specifically, researchers found that lower light physical activity is related to better numeracy and literacy and that higher sedentary time is related to better literacy.

NHMRC Early Career Research Fellow, UniSA's Dr Dot Dumuid says the findings highlight how light physical activity can drain time from other movement behaviours at the detriment of academic achievement. "When we talk about what makes up a child's best day for academic achievement, we have to consider all the different elements of that day -- sleep, exercise, activity, rest and play -- but of course, within the boundaries of 24 hours," Dr Dumuid says.

"If a child is spending more time in light physical activity -- doing chores, playing computer, or just puttering around -- then they have less time for sleep, study and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, all of which are good for academic achievement. "In some ways it's like Newton's law -- for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction -- yet in this instance, every increase in one behaviour has a corresponding and equal decrease in one or more of the remaining behaviours.

"So, you could say: it's not only what you do, but what you don't do that contributes to academic success." The study assessed 528 year-5 children (age 9-11 years) from the multinational cross-sectional ISCOLE study, and 1874 children (age 11-12 years) from the CheckPoint phase of the Growing Up in Australia study, with movement behaviours collected via 7-day accelerometry, and academic achievement tested across literacy and numeracy skills as determined by NAPLAN.

Light physical activity incorporated tasks such as doing chores, sitting at the computer, playing video games, preparing or eating food and general puttering around. The results were consistent across Australian samples, different age groups, different academic standards and achieved with different accelerometers, indicating the robustness of the study.

Co-researcher, Professor Tim Olds says that poorer academic achievement is unlikely to be related to light physical activity per se, but that it displaces the remaining behaviours. "Each day has a fixed budget of 24 hours, so it's not so much about the fact that children engage in light physical activity, but by doing so, they reduce the amount of time they could be spending in other activities," Prof Olds says.

"Our results are consistent with the 24-hour movement guidelines of around one hour of moderate-to-vigorous exercise per day, less than two hours of recreational screen time, and between 9-11 hours of sleep per night. "If parents can aim for their children getting enough sleep, enough exercise and sufficient study time, then their children might not even have enough time for light physical activity -- problem solved!"

NAPLAN is an annual assessment for all students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9. It tests the types of skills that are essential for every child to progress through school and life. The tests cover skills in reading, writing, spelling, grammar and punctuation, and numeracy. School-related sedentary time constitutes 25 per cent of total sedentary time across a day. (ANI)

Also Read: Australian police clear 3rd reporter of charges after raids

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha CM to decide on Urmila's name for Council seat: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 30 PTIAmid speculation that the Maharashtra government will recommend actor Urmila Matondkars name for her nomination to the state Legislative Council, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ...

Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling

Protesters were planning to converge on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion. Tens of thousands of activ...

Experienced middle-order helps, but we always look to get good starts: De Kock

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton De Kock says having an experienced and strong middle-order is always a plus for any team but it does not make the job of the openers easy since they are responsible for teams good starts Table-toppers Mumbai...

MNS chief calls Pawar on guv's advice over power bills issue

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he received a phone call from MNS president Raj Thackeray, a day after the latter met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to raise the issue of inflated electricity bills and was asked to speak t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020