Get glowing with these 5 beauty tips, tricks on Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth, a special occasion dedicated to married women, is just around the corner. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their spouse.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:26 IST
Get glowing with these 5 beauty tips, tricks on Karva Chauth
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Karva Chauth, a special occasion dedicated to married women, is just around the corner. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their spouse. The day starts early, before dawn, with prayers and a light meal, offered by the mother-in-law in the form of Sargi.

Despite, being on a day-long fast, the womenfolk pull out the best of dresses, ornaments and accessories for the religious rituals. On the special occasion, to help you glow like the moon on the Karva Chauth night, here are 5 beauty tips and tricks:

1.Cleansing Before you get ready for the special night with your best red saree, jewellery and the makeup, it is essential to prep the skin by cleansing. It will not only create a clean palette for the makeup to be applied over the Karva Chauth night but can work wonders in maintaining clear skin. You can go for natural ingredients available in the kitchen like Milk, Honey, curd or coconut oil and apply them on the face and leave it on for 2 to 3 minutes, then remove the product used by patting with a washcloth.

2.Facial steaming Facial steaming can be used as a deep cleansing method to get the perfect glow. You can use steam of neroli or geranium oil or just hot water vapour to open the pores. It will get rid of the dirt, blackheads and grime from the pores of your skin and also clear pus from pimples.

3.Moisturise During winter, your skin becomes extremely dry. So when you apply makeup, it appears flaky on your skin since your skin is extremely dry. Make sure that you moisturize your skin properly before applying makeup. According to your skin type use a moisturiser before you start applying your makeup.

4. Take care of your hair For the celebration, your hair needs to look beautiful and shin, as with the styling comes a lot of damage caused by the heating equipment. To make those luscious locks shine even more give yourself a pampering hair massage with jojoba or lavender oil. Dip a towel in hot water for and wrap it around your hair for 15-20 minutes before washing it off. After shampooing rinse off the conditioner with lukewarm water to get the perfect lustre.

5. Exfoliation Exfoliating is the process of removing dead skin cells from the surface of your skin using a chemical, granular substance, or exfoliation tool. Natural exfoliating agents are the best to get those dead cells off the surface. The natural ingredients are used to make scrubs which can do magic for your skin without causing any side effects. Scrubs can be made using honey and oatmeal facial, coconut oil and sugar, lemon and Sugar Face. Mix any of the two ingredients and massage on face for 2 to 5 minutes and then wash off with cold water. Apply Mutani Mitti ( fuller's earth) to close the open pores and wash the face. (ANI)

