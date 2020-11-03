Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince William 'struggled to breathe' when contracted COVID-19, royal expert claims

The royal expert has claimed that Prince William reportedly kept his coronavirus diagnosis a secret for a reason.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:53 IST
Prince William 'struggled to breathe' when contracted COVID-19, royal expert claims
Prince William. Image Credit: ANI

The royal expert has claimed that Prince William reportedly kept his coronavirus diagnosis a secret for a reason. According to Fox News, the UK-based outlet reported the 38-year-old royal "struggled to breathe" while he battled the novel virus back in April during the early days of the global pandemic. It further added that the Duke of Cambridge did not speak out about the illness to avoid alarming the public.

"Here in Britain, there is controversy over the fact that we now discovered that he had COVID-19 back at the beginning of the first spike and he concealed it," royal author Robert Lacey told Fox News. "At the time, the prime minister had coronavirus, his father had coronavirus." Lacey, who serves as a historical consultant to the hit Netflix series 'The Crown,' recently released a new book titled 'Battle of Brothers: William and Harry - The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult,' which examines the relationship and alleged feud between Princess Diana's two sons.

Lacey, who has been writing about the British royal family for 40 years and previously worked at the royal archives, spoke to numerous palace insiders for his latest release. "[William] decided the world did not need him to be the third high-profiled coronavirus victim," Lacey explained. "He followed all the rules. He did the quarantine, the self-isolating. He did Zoom, even while he was ill, and then got back to work."

William reportedly tested positive only days after his father, Prince Charles, diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March. A source told Fox News that the Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, "was hit pretty hard by the virus."

"At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked," they added. "After seeing medics and testing positive -- which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is -- William was determined it should be business as usual though." After April 9, the royal took a week-long break from phone calls and engagements before virtually opening the Nightingale Hospital Birmingham on April 16.

"People have said this is not right for an heir to the throne to keep this sort of thing a secret," said Lacey. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Bypolls: 41.36 pc voter turnout in Balasore, 39.68 in Tirtol

The voter turnout till 1 pm was recorded at 41.36 percent in Balasore and 39.68 percent in Tirtol bypoll on Tuesday. The elections are being held in adherence with COVID-19 protocols. The voting for by-elections in the Balasore Sadar assemb...

Bulgaria's COVID-19 deaths hit daily record high

Sofia Bulgaria, November 3 ANIXinhua The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record high of 51 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,349. The previous daily record of 42 death...

NGT directs UP chief secy to prepare action plan for protection of water bodies

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to hold a meeting with all District Magistrates to prepare a uniform action plan for identification and protection of water bodies. A bench headed by NGT Chairpe...

NDDB chairman unanimously elected to IDF board

National Dairy Development Board NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath has been unanimously elected to the board of the International Dairy Federation IDF, which represents the global dairy sector. I see my election to the IDF board as an opportunity to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020