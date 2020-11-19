Government opens registration for IFFI 2021

One of the most significant film festivals of India, International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has opened the registration for the event to be held in Goa between January 16-January 24, 2021. "The IFFI will mark 51st edition this year. The nine-day event will be observed from January 16-24, 2021," Subhash Phal Desai, Vice Chairperson of Entertainment Society of Goa told ANI.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also opened the registrations for IFFI on the first-come-first-serve basis to limited delegates due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After being pushed from November 2020 due to the pandemic, this edition of the festival is scheduled to be held in January 2021. Desai said: "We planned the festival to be held from January 16 to January 24, 2021. The festival will be a hybrid event with a mix of virtual and real events."

The IFFI is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state government of Goa. The aim of the festival is to provide an eminent platform to the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art. (ANI)