Left Menu
Development News Edition

LSU health research suggests new mechanism to balance emotional behaviour

A surprising reciprocal interaction between chemicals in the brain causes accelerated loss of molecules that regulate brain cell communication, according to findings of new research led by Si-Qiong June Liu, MD, PhD, Professor of Cell Biology and Anatomy at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:36 IST
LSU health research suggests new mechanism to balance emotional behaviour
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A surprising reciprocal interaction between chemicals in the brain causes accelerated loss of molecules that regulate brain cell communication, according to findings of new research led by Si-Qiong June Liu, MD, PhD, Professor of Cell Biology and Anatomy at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. The research team's findings are published online in Nature Communications.

Working on a rodent model, the researchers showed that the release of Gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA), an amino acid that acts as a neurotransmitter, hastens the breakdown of endocannabinoids in the brain. Endocannabinoids are naturally produced molecules that regulate how brain cells communicate and their dysfunction can lead to neurological disorders. Endocannabinoids are produced "on-demand" and are removed when they are no longer needed.

The researchers found that GABA upsets this delicate balance. Endocannabinoids are critically involved in several aspects of emotional memory processing, and the researchers found that memory formation through fear conditioning selectively speeds up their decline in the cerebellum. The findings reveal a potential therapeutic target to regulate the rate of degradation of endocannabinoids and provide an effective way to alter behaviour.

"Endocannabinoids control emotional behaviour," notes Dr Liu. "Learning increased the release of the inhibitory neurotransmitter, GABA, and this was responsible for driving the change in endocannabinoid degradation. This form of plasticity is responsible for the formation of fear memory. Our findings suggest a novel mechanism for the physiological regulation of endocannabinoid signalling and for modulating emotional behaviour." (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN releases emergency funding for civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray, as Africa’s battle against COVID-19 intensifies

Weeks of fighting in the northern region have reportedly left hundreds dead, thousands displaced, and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 50,000 people, almost half of them children, have fled across the border i...

US gives Florida wider authority over wetland development

Tallahassee US, Dec 17...

BRIEF-Northern Ireland Will Enter A Six-Week Lockdown On Boxing Day - Sky News

Dec 17 Reuters - NORTHERN IRELAND WILL ENTER A SIX-WEEK LOCKDOWN ON BOXING DAY AMID RISING COVID-19 INFECTIONS - SKY NEWS...

U.S. senators ask IRS if hacking campaign compromised taxpayer data

Two top U.S. Senators on Thursday said they were seeking answers on whether the recent hacking attack against the federal government compromised U.S. taxpayers data, which could make millions of Americans more vulnerable to identity theft a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020