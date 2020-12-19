Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study suggests eating avocado daily keeps gut healthy

Including avocado in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the fruit is a healthy food that is rich in dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat, impacting the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

ANI | Illinois | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:41 IST
Study suggests eating avocado daily keeps gut healthy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Including avocado in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the fruit is a healthy food that is rich in dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat, impacting the microbes in the gastrointestinal system. Sharon Thompson, a graduate student in the Division of Nutritional Sciences at U of I and lead author on the paper, published in the Journal of Nutrition said, "We know eating avocados helps you feel full and reduces blood cholesterol concentration, but we did not know how it influences the gut microbes, and the metabolites the microbes produce."

The researchers found that people who ate avocado every day as part of a meal had a greater abundance of gut microbes that break down fibre and produce metabolites that support gut health. They also had greater microbial diversity compared to people who did not receive the avocado meals, says the study.Thompson told, "Avocado consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. These changes correlate with beneficial health outcomes." The study included 163 adults between 25 and 45 years of age with overweight or obesity - defined as a BMI of at least 25 kg/m2 - but otherwise healthy. They received one meal per day to consume as a replacement for either breakfast, lunch, or dinner. One group consumed an avocado with each meal, while the control group consumed a similar meal but without the avocado. The participants provided blood, urine, and faecal samples throughout the 12-week study. They also reported how much of the provided meals they consumed, and every four weeks recorded everything they ate.

While other research on avocado consumption has focused on weight loss, participants in this study were not advised to restrict or change what they ate. Instead, they consumed their normal diets with the exception of replacing one meal per day with the meal the researchers provided. The purpose of this study was to explore the effects of avocado consumption on the gastrointestinal microbiota.

A medium avocado provides around 12 grams of fibre, which goes a long way toward meeting the recommended amount of 28 to 34 grams of fibre per day, says study. Eating fibre is not just good for us; it is important for the microbiome, too, Holscher stated. "We cannot break down dietary fibres, but certain gut microbes can. When we consume dietary fibre, it is a win-win for gut microbes and for us."

Holscher's research lab specialises in dietary modulation of the microbiome and its connections to health. "Just like we think about heart-healthy meals, we need to also be thinking about gut healthy meals and how to feed the microbiota," she explained. Avocado being an energy-dense food also, is nutrient-dense, and it contains important micronutrients that Americans do not eat enough of, like potassium and fibre.

"It is just a really nicely packaged fruit that contains nutrients that are important for health. Our work shows we can add benefits to gut health to that list," Holscher added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP records 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths; 1,410 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday added 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,30,215, a health official said. With 15 patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 3,468, he said.At the same time, 1,410 patients...

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Koreas Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halfti...

Delhi court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year, which resulted in damage t...

New hotfix to Cyberpunk 2077 live on Xbox, PlayStation consoles; PC to follow soon

CD Projekt Red, the developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 action game, has released Hotfix 1.05 update for Xbox and PlayStation consoles with the PC version to follow soon.The Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 update brings along a host of bug fixes and optimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020