Left Menu
Development News Edition

For kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results: Study

Researchers found that focusing on diversion -- instead of detention -- yields positive results for youth with behavioural health issues.

ANI | Cleveland | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:35 IST
For kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers found that focusing on diversion -- instead of detention -- yields positive results for youth with behavioural health issues. Of the 5,300 children enrolled in the Ohio Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative since 2006, 21 per cent reported that someone close to them had been murdered in the past year. Nearly half of the boys and more than a quarter of the girls in the program have both substance abuse and mental health disorder.

But there's good news, too: From 2017 through 2019, 81% of the participants -- aged 10 through 17 -- successfully completed the state's juvenile diversion program, and data indicated that 79% of youth reduced their contact with police while in treatment. Those findings are from a new detailed evaluation of the Ohio Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative (BHJJ) by researchers at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University.

The key conclusion: Many youthful offenders can benefit from community-based diversion programs designed to address mental health and substance use issues in lieu of commitment to local or state-run detention centres. "The majority of justice-involved youth have a history of mental health and/or substance use issues, and have experienced a great deal of trauma," said Jeff Kretschmar, co-author of the study and the research associate professor at the university's Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education. "However, local jurisdictions are often ill-equipped to accurately assess youth for behavioural health problems and provide appropriate treatment. Ohio's Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative was intended to transform and expand the local systems' options to better serve these youths."

The report focused on youth currently enrolled in the program rather than retrospectively, Kretschmar said, to "identify emerging behavioural health trends and better understand the effectiveness of the model as it operates across Ohio today." Report highlights include:

-Youth reported a significant decrease in trauma symptoms and problem severity from intake to termination, and a significant improvement in functioning. -Since 2015, only 3.8% of youth enrolled in BHJJ were committed to a state-run detention facility after enrollment.

-BHJJ costs about $5,200 per child, compared with $196,000 per child who enters a state-run detention facility. "The breadth of the data provides us with an opportunity to examine outcomes for youth in BHJJ from a variety of angles and provides practitioners with enough information to match programming with behavioural health needs," said Fredrick Butcher, research assistant professor at the Begun Center. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher after pullback on Wall Street; Georgia runoffs in focus

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Tuesday following Wall Streets grim start to the year as investors looked to twin Senate runoff elections in Georgia that would determine the balance of power in Washington.A Democratic victory in b...

Govt organises Udyog Manthan to promote quality, productivity in Indian industry

A series of sector-specific webinars for promoting quality and productivity in the Indian Industry, titled Udyog Manthan, are being held between January 4 and March 2, the government said on Tuesday. Udyog Manthan will identify challenges, ...

Union Forest Ministry’s panel advises withdrawal of elephant rides at Amber Fort

A central government panel has recommended the withdrawal of elephant rides at the iconic Amber Fort here in a phased manner and to replace them with electric or battery-operated vehicles. The committee of the Union Ministry of Environment,...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Most U.S. vaccines unusedMore than two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines shipped within the United States have yet to be used, health officials said on Monday, as the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021