Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dump expensive mobile covers from the market and create these DIY ones

One of the best ways to develop your creativity is to engage in Do It Yourself (DIY) crafts. To begin with, you can try your hands on phone covers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:53 IST
Dump expensive mobile covers from the market and create these DIY ones
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One of the best ways to develop your creativity is to engage in Do It Yourself (DIY) crafts. To begin with, you can try your hands on phone covers. Here are a few ideas which you can use to make your own "self-customised" phone covers. You can do wonders with ordinary stationery items using the methods mentioned below.

For the following techniques, a transparent back cover is required. 1. Polka dot case: Polka dots are an evergreen pattern that never go out of style, especially for phone cases used by girls and women. Simply take different 'nail art' paint colours of your choice. Take a transparent back case cover, and paste a complementary shade paper on the hollow side. Now on its platform side, pour the dots of your choice and leave them so that the paint could set its texture.

2. Leaf pattern case: The leaf pattern is one of the most sought after looks for phone cases. The leaf pattern cases are a bit expensive but with DIY, you can get them at a much cheaper price. Take a complementary shade of the size of your phone. Now take other coloured sheets of which you want the leaves to be. Cut different patterned leaves from the sheets and paste them on the complementary shade sheet. With the help of a Fevi stick, paste your craft on the hollow side of the cover. (For more detailing, paste original dried leaves. You can colour them if you want your case to be colourful.) 3. Glitter phone case: glitter shade cases are one of the most common mobile back covers. From the market, one may not get shades as per choice but with the help of your own art, you can create the one that you desire. The easiest way to create these types of covers is to purchase glitter sheet paper from a stationery shop and cut it according to the dimensional measure of your phone. Place the cutout at the back of your phone and cover it with a transparent case.

4. Quotation cover: Getting a perfect quotation that hits hard every time you see it is not easy when it comes to mobile cover cases. To create one, repeat the complementary shade technique that was mentioned in the first point. Take a slip on which you can write your favourite quote. Stick the slip on the shading sheet and place it beneath the transparent phone case. To give it a detailed look, take a printout of the quotation on a slip of paper, and repeat the rest of the process. 5. Textured covers: Textured covers look classy for phones and the method to create them at home is trouble-free too. To create one, take a patterned cloth that you can spare. Cut the cloth with a hard sheet according to the dimensions of your phone cover. With fabric glue, paste the cloth on the sheet. Now place the sheet beneath your transparent phone cover. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clash on proposed IIT: Goa Cong leaders booked over violence

Goa Police on Thursday filed casesagainst several local Congress leaders and social activists aday after violence broke out in the states Sattari tehsilover the proposed Indian Institute of Technology IIT campusat the nearby Shel-Melauli vi...

FEATURE-'You wake up well': Amazon villagers take vine tea to treat COVID

By Lucas Landau PARA STATE, Brazil, Jan 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the middle of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, far from the laboratories of the worlds major pharmaceutical companies, the Kayap indigenous people of Para state are u...

Harsh Vardhan seeks keen oversight, personal indulgence of health ministers during vaccine dry run

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday sought keen oversight and personal indulgence of health ministers, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and union territories to lead the second nationwide mock dri...

Quit politics to work for development of sports: Shukla

Two days after resigning as stateminister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla sadar, formerBengal Ranjhi team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday saidthat he is quitting politics for the time being, as he wantsto work for the development o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021